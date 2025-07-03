Việt Nam promotes consensus adoption of budget for UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei

HÀ NỘI The United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA) on July 1 adopted by consensus a draft resolution on the budget for the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), whose negotiations had been coordinated by Việt Nam.

This was among the 17 resolutions concerning the organisational, administrative, and financial matters of UN peacekeeping missions adopted at a plenum of the 79th session of the UNGA, following nearly two months of discussions and negotiations at the UNGA Administrative and Budgetary Committee (5th Committee).

It marks the second resolution on which Việt Nam has successfully coordinated negotiations at the Fifth Committee of the UNGA's 79th session.

The resolution reaffirms the fundamental principles regarding peacekeeping budgets, acknowledges the financial challenges facing UN peacekeeping missions in the recent past, and underscores the importance of allocating sufficient resources for UNISFA to carry out its tasks as outlined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions. It also calls on all UN member states to fully contribute to the mission’s budget.

The adopted resolution approves a budget of US$310 million to cover salaries, equipment, medical care, and other operational expenses for UNISFA from July 2025 through June 2026.

During the negotiation process, Việt Nam, in its capacity as coordinator, worked diligently to reconcile differing views and proposals from various countries, promote compromise, and build consensus around the content of the draft resolution. This effort helped ensure broad support for the resolution within the Fifth Committee and at the UNGA plenum.

In addition to deploying nearly 200 military and police personnel to UNISFA, Việt Nam’s proactive role in coordinating and advancing the adoption of the mission’s budget holds great significance. It creates necessary conditions for the effective implementation of peacekeeping tasks in Abyei and directly contributes to better working conditions for Vietnamese peacekeepers operating in this strategically important and challenging area.

This outcome further affirms Việt Nam’s commitment as an active, reliable, and responsible member of the UN, and highlights its capacity for coordination, leadership, and credibility within multilateral forums.

UNISFA is based in Abyei, a region of ongoing dispute between Sudan and South Sudan for over a decade and one of Africa’s conflict hotspots.

The mission plays a critical role in maintaining peace and security in the area, with responsibilities including demilitarisation, border monitoring, conflict prevention, humanitarian assistance, civilian protection, and support for peacebuilding efforts.

Việt Nam’s contribution of nearly 200 officers makes it one of the largest national contingents within UNISFA. VNA/VNS