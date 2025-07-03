Politics & Law
Vietnamese PM to attend expanded BRICS summit in Brazil

July 03, 2025 - 21:38
The trip will be made at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, the current chair of BRICS.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to attend the expanded BRICS summit and engage in bilateral activities in Brazil from July 4–8.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

On June 14, Việt Nam was announced as the 10th BRICS partner country, alongside Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

BRICS is currently composed of 11 countries, which are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.

The bloc serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries from the Global South and for coordination in the most diverse areas. — VNA/VNS

