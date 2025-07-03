Phúc Sơn Group pays $29.3 million to fully cover damages

HÀ NỘI — Phúc Sơn Group on Thursday made an additional payment of VNĐ768 billion (approximately US$29.3 million) to remedy damages in the criminal case involving its Chairman Nguyễn Văn Hậu.

With this latest payment, added to previously seized funds in Hậu’s bank accounts (over VNĐ247 billion) and amounts submitted earlier in the pre-trial phase (over VNĐ84 billion), the total compensation has reached VNĐ1.164 trillion ($44.4 million), effectively covering the entire financial damage caused in the case.

Hậu was accused by the Supreme People’s Procuracy of committing bribery by taking advantage of personal and professional relationships to give over VNĐ132 billion to officials at the Provincial Party Committees, People’s Committees, and various departments in former Vĩnh Phúc (now named Phú Thọ) and Quảng Ngãi provinces.

Through bribery and personal lobbying, Phúc Sơn Group won multiple tenders in Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, and Quảng Ngãi. After winning the contracts, Hậu illegally directed the transfer of those projects to other entities, causing losses of more than VNĐ459 billion to the State, a violation classified as violating bidding regulations, causing serious consequences.

Hậu also instructed his subordinates to operate two separate accounting systems, resulting in VNĐ504 billion in tax losses to the State. This conduct was charged as violating accounting regulations with serious consequences.

For the three criminal acts, the prosecution has recommended a combined sentence of 30 years in prison for Hậu.

According to the case file, Hậu caused a total loss of VNĐ963 billion through bidding and accounting violations, along with an additional VNĐ204 billion due to illegal land price adjustments, bringing the overall damage to VNĐ1.164 trillion.

The Hà Nội People’s Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Friday for Hậu and the 40 other defendants involved in the Phúc Sơn Group case. — VNA/VNS