78 Vietnamese citizens safely evacuated from Israel, Iran

HÀ NỘI — The situation of the Vietnamese community in Israel and Iran remains stable, and no casualties have been recorded as tension between the two Middle Eastern countries wound down following a ceasefire, according to the latest updates.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng told reporters this on Thursday in response to questions about efforts to protect citizens in these countries.

"Amid new developments related to the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all relevant authorities within the country continue to provide guidance for Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Israel and Iran, to maintain hotlines for Citizen Protection and to report back to the foreign ministry and all relevant authorities in the country on emerging issues," the spokesperson said at the press briefing in Hà Nội.

The missions are also being told to continue working closely with authorities in their respective countries as well as nearby Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad, all relevant authorities and other diplomatic missions in the field to closely monitor and stand ready to provide any measure to secure safety for Vietnamese citizens and diplomatic missions in emergency situations.

The foreign ministry urged Vietnamese citizens who are living, studying or working in Israel and Iran to continue to adhere to principles, regulations and guidance from local authorities on safety and security, as well as to maintain close and regular contact with diplomatic missions in their countries.

In the very first phase of the conflict, implementing the guiding principles of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassies of Việt Nam in Israel and Iran worked closely with relevant local authorities as well as diplomatic missions of Việt Nam in Russia and Egypt to provide emergency evacuation for 78 Vietnamese citizens to leave Israel and Iran in a safe manner, the spokesperson noted.

Of these evacuated citizens, 63 have already returned to Việt Nam.

During these challenging times, Việt Nam's missions in Israel and Iran will continue to maintain regular communication with Vietnamese citizens in their respective countries so that they can provide timely support to these citizens, including via the hotlines. — VNS