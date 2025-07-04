Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party leader attends art event marking army’s decade of following Uncle Hồ’s teachings

July 04, 2025 - 10:51
Party chief Tô Lâm chaired a cultural event highlighting the army’s achievements in following President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy over the past decade.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attends the art programme on late Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held an art programme in Hà Nội on July 3 evening, marking the 10-year review of the army’s implementation of the 12th-tenure Politburo’s Directive No.05 on promoting the study and following of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and lifestyle.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended and chaired the exchange programme.

The event aimed to highlight key achievements over the past decade and offered a platform for exemplary individuals and collectives to share experiences, spread positive examples, and encourage officers, Party members, and soldiers to continue studying and following the late leader’s thought, morality, and lifestyle.

Blending documentary segments, live on-stage exchanges, and artistic performances featuring a symphony orchestra and prominent Vietnamese artists, the programme vividly depicted the outstanding results of Directive 05’s implementation across the entire army. It showcased the military’s efforts in moral training, exemplary conduct, and innovation, successfully fulfilling its role as a fighting, working, and production force.

The event also affirmed its commitment to building an elite, streamlined, strong and ready combat force, assisting and protecting the people and upholding the proud title of "Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers" in the new era. — VNA/VNS

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm

