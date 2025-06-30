Politics & Law
Home Society

Winners of writing/drawing contest on Việt Nam’s seas and islands announced

June 30, 2025 - 13:07
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh gives certificate of merit to Bùi Thị Thu Minh, head of the liaison board and president of the Trường Sa Club in Germany. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hằng

BERLIN — The liaison board of the “For Việt Nam’s Seas and Islands” network in Europe on Sunday held an award ceremony in Berlin for the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands” writing and painting contest.

Over five months, the contest received enthusiastic participation, especially from overseas Vietnamese who had visited Trường Sa on homeland sea border trips. Submissions included poems, essays, and paintings expressing love for the seas and islands and deep admiration for the dedication of naval officers protecting Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty.

At the June 29 ceremony, three first prizes worth 500 EUR (US$586) each were awarded to 17-year-old Đỗ Khánh Linh from Israel for her essay Grandpa’s Suitcase; Phạm Tuấn Anh from Poland for his poem Island Soldiers; and Nguyễn Duy Đạt from France for his painting Việt Nam’s Seas and Islands. Đạt’s artwork was later auctioned, with proceeds donated to the Trường Sa Gratitude Fund to support the families of naval officers and soldiers.

Bùi Thị Thu Minh, head of the liaison board and president of the Trường Sa Club in Germany, shared that promotion of the contest involved both online and in-person activities, including community events, school engagements, and social media campaigns. While the number of submissions was modest, the quality and heartfelt messages of the entries far exceeded expectations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh congratulated the winners and praised the contest as a meaningful cultural initiative, especially during the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Germany diplomatic relations. He emphasised the contest's role in fostering patriotism and a sense of responsibility among young overseas Vietnamese. — VNS

 

