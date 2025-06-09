NA advances constitutional amendments with broad public support

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired the third meeting of the committee for drafting amendments and supplements to certain articles of the 2013 Constitution in Hà Nội on Monday.

Mẫn, who also chairs the drafting committee, praised the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Public Security for their proactive efforts in guiding agencies and organisations in gathering public input. These efforts, he said, have ensured the process stays on track and on time.

According to a recent report, more than 280 million opinions from individuals, agencies, and organisations have been collected on the draft resolution on amending specific articles of the 2013 Constitution. With an approval rate of 99.75 per cent, the process reflects strong alignment between the Party’s guideline and public sentiment.

Hoàng Thanh Tùng, Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs and standing member of the committee for drafting amendments to the 2013 Constitution, presented a report addressing feedback from the public, various sectors, and NA deputies. The committee reviewed and approved a draft verification report and the draft resolution, which is headed for the second round of the legislature’s ninth session.

In his closing remarks, Mẫn stressed that the amendments aim to institutionalise the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, describing the process as serious, systematic, and responsible.

He urged the committee to finalise the draft resolution by June 16 to submit it to the NA for final nod. — VNS