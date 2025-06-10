Merger of Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hòa Bình expected to open new economic corridors: Party leader

PHÚ THỌ – The merger of the three northern provinces of Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình to form a single Phú Thọ Province is expected to create favourable conditions for the development of economic corridors across plains, midlands and mountainous regions.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm told a working session with the Standing Boards of the three localities' Party Committees on Tuesday that the merger of the three provinces would mark a strategic turning point for the broader northern midland and mountainous region.

Geographically, it would create a contiguous and integrated area linking Hà Nội with the vast northwest and serve as a gateway to the North Central region via National Highways 6 and 32, as well as the Hồ Chí Minh Road. Removing rigid administrative boundaries would enable unified planning for infrastructure, urban development, industry and agriculture. This integration would support seamless economic corridors from lowlands to highlands, unlocking interregional potential in trade, tourism and logistics.

Highlighting the unique economic structure of each locality, the General Secretary noted that their complementary strengths would form a complete value chain. In terms of human capital, the merger would allow a more balanced and diverse labour force, enhancing productivity and narrowing development disparities between regions.

The provinces showcase diverse northern cultural traditions, offering strong potential for cultural tourism, local education and regional heritage branding, making the area both historically rich and attractive today , according to the Party chief. Additionally, plans to reorganise urban, industrial and transport systems into a multi-centre model with distinct functional zones aim to support more efficient growth management.

Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình provinces have leveraged their cultural heritage and strong political commitment to achieve significant, coordinated progress across various sectors. In 2024, all the three provinces experienced robust economic growth – Phú Thọ with 9.53 per cent, Hòa Bình 9 per cent and Vĩnh Phúc 7.52 per cent – with key indicators meeting or exceeding targets. Improvements were made in economic restructuring, poverty reduction, ethnic minority support, social welfare, culture, education, healthcare, environmental protection and political stability.

Currently, six of 14 tasks on the reorganisation of administrative units have been completed, including a 69.1 per cent reduction in commune-level units from 479 to 148. The restructuring process has been inclusive and widely supported, with over 95 per cent public approval, aiming to boost administrative efficiency and socio-economic development.

To fully realise the merged province’s potential, General Secretary Lâm outlined key priorities, including swift and orderly implementation of the new two-level local governance model, ensuring transparency, objectivity and alignment with central resolutions and guidelines; proper personnel policies, especially for those retiring, being reassigned or working in remote areas, alongside preparing a forward-thinking leadership pipeline; and comprehensive review of existing economic, demographic, urban and sectoral landscapes to define appropriate regional roles and functions.

He suggested that Vĩnh Phúc serve as a hub for industry, logistics and modern urban development, driving revenue, job creation and manufacturing, while Phú Thọ should act as a central services corridor, cultural tourism gateway and agricultural specialist, linking lowlands with mountainous areas. Meanwhile Hòa Bình should focus on the green economy, eco-tourism, forestry, hydropower and ethnic heritage, balancing conservation and high-end resort development.

On this foundation, regional value chains should be developed, supported by a tiered urban network centred on Vĩnh Yên, Việt Trì and Hòa Bình, with satellite hubs like Phúc Yên, Thanh Thủy, Lương Sơn, Yên Lạc and Tân Lạc.

The newly merged province is tasked with completing a comprehensive master plan to 2030 with a vision to 2050, aligned with broader integration strategies linking the northwest, Hà Nội, the North Central region, and the Laos–Việt Nam economic corridor.

Environmental sustainability, cultural preservation and social welfare must not be compromised for mere growth targets, Lâm stressed.

He also reminded the three localities to ensure smooth preparations for Party congresses at all levels amid the transitional period.

The Party leader said that the newly merged province should propose special mechanisms, ranging from infrastructure investment and digital transition to fiscal decentralisation and cultural heritage protection, to fully leverage its new scale, diversity and strategic position. VNS