NA Standing Committee discusses HCM City's Ring Road 4, Planning Law

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA)'s Standing Committee on Tuesday discussed a proposal to build Ring Road 4 in HCM City, a major infrastructure project expected to boost regional connectivity and strengthen economic integration across southern Việt Nam.

Presenting the proposal, Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh emphasised the role of the ring road in improving logistics capacity, facilitating socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security, and reducing travel time between regions.

It is widely expected to connect key economic and political hubs, seaports, international airports and industrial zones, including the southeastern, South-Central and southwestern regions and the Central Highlands, with further linkages to Cambodia.

According to Chairman of the Economic and Financial Committee Phan Văn Mãi, the project meets the legal criteria under Article 12 of the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Investment, qualifying it for review by the National Assembly.

The project dossier largely complies with requirements under Article 16 of the same law.

Mãi recommended the Government provide clearer justification for the chosen route, comparing the advantages and disadvantages of each option.

He also called for precise calculations of traffic flow to ensure appropriate interchange placements and safety standards, while optimising overall investment.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định advised the Government to prepare a draft resolution outlining general principles and key provisions, avoiding overly detailed regulations that may hinder project implementation. He urged flexibility to prevent legal obstacles that could delay construction.

NA Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh requested a thorough review of the project’s alignment with existing planning documents, particularly in regard to route alignment, investment scale and interchange arrangements.

He called for clarity on land acquisition, compensation, resettlement support, overall investment estimates and project timelines. He also recommended further study on the project’s investment model and its division into component projects to ensure alignment with current administrative restructuring efforts.

On the same day, the Standing Committee also reviewed revisions to the Law on Planning, with a particular focus on integrating feedback from NA deputies.

Chairman Phan Văn Mãi said the committee generally agreed with the adjustments, but requested clarification on which changes reflected new feedback and which remained from the original Government proposal.

The committee raised concerns about the timing of technical and sectoral plans vis-à-vis national, regional and provincial plans, warning that delays in higher-level dossier approvals could impede project progress and economic targets.

It proposed that plan dossiers at the same administrative level be approved based on order of completion, while those under different authorities follow a hierarchy, with higher-level dossiers approved first to avoid contradictions.

Regarding the decentralisation of planning authorities, most members supported delegating authority to the Government for adjusting national marine and land-use plans for the 2021–2030 period, particularly in support of administrative mergers.

Transitional provisions allowing adjustments for urgent projects were flagged for lacking clear criteria or responsible authorities, raising concerns about arbitrary decisions and negative environmental impacts. The drafting agency was urged to reconsider and assess these provisions carefully.

Finance Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng noted that the Planning Law had not undergone fundamental revision and that this round of amendments was primarily intended to support the shift from a three-tier to a two-tier administrative structure.

He said that urgent changes would be addressed immediately, while more comprehensive reforms would require additional time.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn urged consultation with localities in finalising the draft law and emphasised the need to review related laws and ensure clarity on plan integration. — VNS