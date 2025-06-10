Foreign ministers of Việt Nam, New Zealand meet on UN Ocean Conference sidelines

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn had a meeting with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, on June 9.

At the meeting, Sơn expressed his joy with the the strong development in the bilateral relations, especially after the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Việt Nam in February.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of agreements and outcomes from the visit, with a focus on promptly formulating an action programme to carry out the newly elevated partnership framework.

Sơn proposed further opening market to each other's agricultural products, toward the goals of diversifying supply chains, striving for bilateral trade of US$3 billion by 2026 and doubling two-way investment. He called on New Zealand to continue its official development assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam and promote closer cooperation in education.

Peters welcomed Việt Nam's role as the coordinator of ASEAN–New Zealand relations and expressed his wish that both sides will boost the ASEAN–New Zealand ties, toward the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and New Zealand in the near future.

The ministers also discussed strengthening coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, including Việt Nam's candidacy for key UN agencies. They agreed to bolster cooperation between New Zealand and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms, as well as between Việt Nam and Pacific island nations. — VNA/VNS