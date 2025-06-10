Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Foreign ministers of Việt Nam, New Zealand meet on UN Ocean Conference sidelines

June 10, 2025 - 18:26
Việt Nam called on New Zealand to continue its official development assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam and promote closer cooperation in education.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters at their meeting on June 9. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn had a meeting with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, on June 9.

At the meeting, Sơn expressed his joy with the the strong development in the bilateral relations, especially after the two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to Việt Nam in February.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of agreements and outcomes from the visit, with a focus on promptly formulating an action programme to carry out the newly elevated partnership framework.

Sơn proposed further opening market to each other's agricultural products, toward the goals of diversifying supply chains, striving for bilateral trade of US$3 billion by 2026 and doubling two-way investment. He called on New Zealand to continue its official development assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam and promote closer cooperation in education.

Peters welcomed Việt Nam's role as the coordinator of ASEAN–New Zealand relations and expressed his wish that both sides will boost the ASEAN–New Zealand ties, toward the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and New Zealand in the near future.

The ministers also discussed strengthening coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, including Việt Nam's candidacy for key UN agencies. They agreed to bolster cooperation between New Zealand and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms, as well as between Việt Nam and Pacific island nations. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam New Zealand diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM Chính meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Nice

PM Phạm Minh Chính congratulated the UN on the successful organisation of the UNOC3, and highly valued the role of the Secretary-General and UN agencies in promoting sustainable development and maritime cooperation. He expressed his thanks to the United Nations for supporting Việt Nam's Đổi mới (renewal) and development over the past nearly 40 years.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM meets with French President

PM Phạm Minh Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s support for France’s role as the host, demonstrated by Việt Nam’s approval of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) at this conference.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Spanish PMs meet on UNOC3 sidelines

Việt Nam and Spain committed to soon convening the first session of the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation in 2025, with a view to fully tapping the potential and complementarity of the two economies, striving to raise bilateral trade to over US$8 billion in the near future.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom