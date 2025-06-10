Qualcomm launches new AI R&D centre in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The US-based tech giant Qualcomm officially inaugurated a new artificial intelligence research and development (AI R&D) centre in Việt Nam on Tuesday.

The new centre, staffed by a team of scientists, researchers, and AI specialists working in Hà Nội and HCM City, forms part of Qualcomm’s global AI research group. It is set to play a key role in developing cutting-edge generative AI and agentic AI solutions, with applications spanning smartphones, personal computers, extended reality (XR), automotive technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Speaking at the launching event in Hà Nội, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Đỉnh described the launch of the AI R&D centre as a significant step forward in technology cooperation between Việt Nam and the US in a field of mutual interest. He said the establishment reflected Qualcomm’s confidence in the potential and capabilities of the Vietnamese IT workforce, while serving as a testament to the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

The official expressed his belief that the centre would enhance Việt Nam's AI research capabilities, contribute to the training and development of local and international AI experts and engineers, and promote the country’s sustainable socio-economic development.

According to Thiều Phương Nam, Country Director of Qualcomm Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, Qualcomm’s activities in Việt Nam align with the country’s national strategies on AI, semiconductors, and digital transformation, with a focus on technology transfer, ecosystem development, and capacity building.

By combining Việt Nam's talent with Qualcomm’s global scale and expertise, the company hopes to accelerate the development of advanced, energy-efficient AI solutions for diverse applications while reinforcing Việt Nam's role in the global innovation value chain, Nam said.

Qualcomm currently operates two representative offices in Hà Nội and HCM City, alongside its first R&D Centre in Southeast Asia, launched in Hà Nội in 2020. The company is also known for the Qualcomm Việt Nam Innovation Challenge, an annual initiative that supports and nurtures local tech startups through financial, technical, business and intellectual property assistance.

Under Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, Việt Nam aims to rank among the top three countries in Southeast Asia for AI research and development by 2030. Toward such ambition, Việt Nam, its strategic location, attractive policies, and rich resources, is increasingly drawing investment from leading global tech firms. — VNA/VNS