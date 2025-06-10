VN to invest $2.6 Billion in port system in Hải Phòng by 2030

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has approved a detailed development plan for the port system in the northern port city of Hải Phòng to 2030 which earmarks more than VNĐ66 trillion (US$2.6 billion) to improve the capacity of the largest northern port hub.

Accordingly, Hải Phòng will develop 61-73 terminals in zones included Lạch Huyện, Đình Vũ, Cấm River – Phà Rừng, Nam Đồ Sơn, Văn Úc, Bạch Long Vĩ Island as well as anchorages and storm shelters.

By 2030, Hải Phòng port is expected to handle 175.4 – 215.5 million tonnes of cargo and 22,800 passenger visits per year with an annual growth rate of 5-5.3 per cent and 1.5-1.6 per cent, respectively.

By 2030, the development plan foresees a total land use of 1,638 hectares and water use of over 116,000 hectares. The port system development is estimated to need around VNĐ78 trillion ($3 billion) in total investment, more than VNĐ66 trillion will be allocated to the port infrastructure development, while the rest will fund public maritime infrastructure.

Lạch Huyện terminal zone is expected to handle up to 90 million tonnes of cargo and 11,000 passengers per year by 2030. There will be 18 berths in the zone capable of receiving vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs.

The Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration said that the port’s infrastructure is yet to keep pace with the increase in the cargo volume which reached 160.5 million tonnes last year.

There are 14 international shipping routes from Hải Phòng, including six trans-Pacific services to the Americas, one to Australia and two to India. — VNS