VN steps up border clearance for agricultural product exports

HÀ NỘI — With key agricultural products such as lychee, durian, mango, longan and dragon fruit entering the peak harvest season, Vietnamese authorities are stepping up efforts to streamline customs clearance at border gates to prevent congestion and market oversupply.

In a recent directive, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged the Ministry of Finance to instruct the customs force to prioritise the swift clearance of fresh farm produce for export.

Designating channels for agricultural products

According to Vi Công Tường, deputy head of the Customs Sub-department for Region VI (covering Lạng Sơn and Cao Bằng provinces), import-export activities at Lạng Sơn’s border gates has surged in 2025, with over 214,000 vehicles processed as of June 4, a 23 per cent increase year-on-year. Total trade value through the province has reached nearly US$33.1 billion, with agricultural goods accounting for a significant portion.

Tân Thanh border gate in Lạng Sơn, the province’s largest agricultural trade hub, is currently processing more than 500 tonnes of durian daily, along with other fruits such as jackfruit and mango, all cleared for export on the same day. To cope with rising lychee exports — currently three to five trucks per day and expected to increase — Tân Thanh has designated a dedicated lane and expanded receiving areas to handle up to 200 lychee trucks per day. Customs procedures are completed within just 10 minutes.

At Kim Thành International Border Gate No. II in Lào Cai province, authorities have also implemented special lanes and inspection points to expedite lychee exports to China.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that Việt Nam’s 2025 lychee output is expected to reach 303,000 tonnes, up 30 per cent from 2024. While the fruit is exported to over 20 countries, China remains the dominant market, accounting for 90 per cent of total exports. Rapid, efficient customs clearance is essential to preserving product quality.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến recently met with leaders of China’s General Administration of Customs, agreeing to increase inspection capacity and extend working hours at border posts to minimise delays during peak harvest periods.

For lychee exports specifically, the Ministry’s Plant Production and Protection Department has assigned staff to be on standby around the clock at border gates and testing facilities to accelerate phytosanitary procedures.

Lạng Son’s provincial leaders have reiterated their commitment to facilitating smooth customs procedures, especially for fresh fruit exports.

Meeting import market regulations and standards

Deputy Director of the Đồng Đăng – Lạng Sơn Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board Hoàng Khánh Duy noted ongoing coordination with China’s Guangxi authorities to enhance cross-border trade.

However, authorities have also advised businesses to shift towards official export channels, ensure contract-based transactions, and meet strict Chinese requirements on product quality, traceability, planting area codes, and packaging standards.

Mai Xuân Thìn, CEO of Red Dragon Co Ltd, emphasised that meeting China’s increasingly strict food safety and residue standards will boost consumer trust and strengthen Vietnamese products' position in the Chinese market. — VNS