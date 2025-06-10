Đồng Nai pulls in US$1.2 billion in FDI, smashing 2025 goal

ĐỒNG NAI — The southern province of Đồng Nai had lured over US$1.218 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of early June, achieving 152.3 per cent of its annual target, according to the Đồng Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA).

This figure, encompassing both new and added capital, not only exceeds the province’s 2025 goal of $800 million by 52.3 per cent but also marks a 39 per cent leap from the 874.7 million recorded in the same period last year.

Industrial parks in Biên Hoà city secured four new FDI projects, while Long Thành District led with eight. Nhơn Trạch and Trảng Bom districts each nabbed seven, Thống Nhất three, and Long Khánh City one.

Among the 30 newly licensed projects, Singaporean investors dominate, with seven projects worth $56.55 million, accounting for 18.1 per cent of the new capital and 23.3 per cent of the total projects. This cements Singapore’s position as the leading foreign investor in Đồng Nai’s industrial zones so far this year.

The cash flowed into logistics, electrical gear, textiles, clothing, and metal products, with each project averaging $10.67 million. The average capital intensity is $6.95 million per hectare, with 89 workers per ha.

None of these projects involve industries with high environmental risks or labour-intensive operations, aligning with the province’s technology and investment priorities, noted the DIZA.

Looking ahead, Đồng Nai targets $1.1 billion in FDI in 2025, with industrial parks aiming for $800 million. Back in early February, the province granted investment certificates to 12 FDI and two domestic projects, respectively valued at over $680 million and nearly VNĐ1.5 trillion ($60 million).

Last year, Đồng Nai secured more than $1.5 billion in FDI and over VNĐ144 trillion in domestic capital. — VNS