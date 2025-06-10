Vietjet boosts flight frequency on HCM City-Hong Kong route

HCM CITY — Vietjet has announced it will double its flight frequency between HCM City and Hong Kong (China) to 14 round trips per week starting June 26, 2025. The move aims to enhance connectivity and provide more convenient travel options between the two destinations.

To mark the expansion, the airline is launching a Golden Week promotion, offering thousands of discounted tickets on all routes between Việt Nam and Hong Kong. The sale runs from 12pm on June 9 to 11pm on June 15, 2025 (GMT+7) and is available through the official Vietjet website and mobile app.

Promotional fares apply to travel dates between August 11, 2025, and March 28, 2026.

Additionally, Vietjet will take part in the International Travel Expo (ITE Hong Kong 2025) from June 12 to June 15, where it will showcase Việt Nam and Asia-Pacific destinations. Visitors can explore travel offers, learn about new services, and even receive promotional codes for up to 100 per cent discounts on Vietjet tickets. — BIZHUB/VNS