State President attends Party cell’s thematic meeting in Quảng Ninh

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday attended a thematic meeting of the Party cell of Quảng Chính 6 hamlet, and inspected the operation of the new political system in Quảng Hà Commune in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

Quảng Hà Commune was established by merging four former commune-level administrative units: Quảng Hà Town, and Quảng Minh, Quảng Chính, and Quảng Phong communes, along with hamlet 1 and hamlet 2 of Quảng Long Commune.

At the meeting, the Party cell and its members discussed and assessed the strengths and limitations in the operation of the local Party committee and authorities, as well as interactions between hamlets and residential areas, and the Party committee, administration, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee and political organisation of Quảng Hà Commune. In addition, Party members contributed opinions and proposed solutions to ensure the effective functioning and operation of the newly established commune-level administration, with a focus on better serving the people.

State President Cường stated that the implementation of the policy to reorganise administrative units received strong consensus and unity within the Party, along with broad agreement and support from the people.

The merger of administrative units presents numerous challenges and difficulties. Therefore, in the coming period, Party committees and authorities at all levels must continue to consolidate the organisational structure, assign responsibilities clearly, stay closely aligned with practical realities, and improve the quality of officials, especially at the grassroots level.

Both the province and commune should remain focused and determined in their leadership and implementation efforts, closely adhere to the set goals of restructuring the administrative apparatus to ensure a streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective system that is close to and responsive to the people, the State leader stressed.

The President requested Quảng Ninh Province and Quảng Hà Commune to direct a comprehensive review of all units’ operations, focusing on purposes and work quality to ensure effective public service delivery. He emphasised the importance of ensuring social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental protection; maintaining national defence, political security, and social order and safety in all areas; and promptly addressing issues and difficulties related to people's livelihoods.

Regarding preparations for Party congresses at all levels, President Cường stressed that the drafting of documents must accurately assess the current situation following the administrative mergence, confront existing problems and obstacles directly, and, on that basis, propose practical and feasible directions and tasks that align with real needs and the aspirations of the people.

Personnel work must be conducted with caution and transparency, ensuring democratic processes to identify and nominate individuals who truly possess competence, integrity, and credibility to take on key roles in the upcoming term, he added.

Also in the morning, the State President visited and inspected operations at the Public Administrative Service Centre of Quảng Hà Commune. — VNA/VNS