Cà Mau leverages foreign trade deals to enhance global standing

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province on the southern tip of Việt Nam is making notable progress in international integration, recently even topping the country in the 2024 Free Trade Agreement Implementation Index.

This success reflects the provincial government’s dedicated efforts to improve management capacity, assign clear responsibilities and prevent gaps in governance.

The province has effectively taken advantage of opportunities brought by new-generation trade deals, converting challenges into tangible development outcomes.

In 2024 its exports topped US$1.2 billion, an increase of 5.31 per cent from the previous year and surpassing the target.

Seafood, mainly shrimp and crab, made up 88.4 per cent of exports and was shipped to over 60 markets, including the US, EU, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and Canada.

Diversifying export destinations has enhanced resilience to global market fluctuations while also boosting the international reputation of Vietnamese seafood.

Cà Mau also saw an 82 per cent in imports to $227.31 million, mostly of wind power equipment and fertilisers.

Last year the province signed 17 international agreements with partners from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan focusing on agriculture, seafood, tourism, labour, and services, laying a strong foundation for attracting resources, facilitating technology transfer and deepening integration.

It also licensed eight new foreign projects with total capital of $78.08 million.

Investors from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), and Kenya have commended the province’s open investment climate and responsive governance.

It has launched various support programmes for organising trade fairs, promoting high-tech production applications, training the workforce, and disseminating trade deals related information.

A standout initiative is the weekly Saturday morning forum for providing a direct platform for provincial authorities and businesses to share ideas, resolve challenges and foster collaboration.

Local firms have been proactive in adapting to global trends by investing in advanced equipment, raising product standards and building strong ties with farmers.

One such example is the Cà Mau Seafood Processing and Services Joint Stock Company, which aims to achieve $200 million in exports this year, $30 million higher than in 2024.

“We have developed detailed plans for each product line, invested in modern equipment, upgraded production processes, and expanded cooperation with farmers to secure high-quality raw materials,” Hoàng Hữu Phụng, its deputy general director, said.

“This not only increases productivity and product standards but also improves farmers’ livelihoods and promotes the growth of the seafood industry.”

Long-term vision for sustainable development

Cà Mau has established a steering committee for international integration and introduced targeted action plans that allocate responsibilities to departments and localities.

It frequently hosts conferences, regularly updates enterprises on global integration developments and provides technical consultancy, innovation support and trade promotion activities to help firms adjust to an evolving international landscape.

Events like the inaugural Cà Mau Shrimp Festival and global trade promotion conferences have bolstered its image and visibility.

Phạm Thành Ngại, chairman of the Cà Mau People’s Committee, reaffirmed the province’s commitment to reform, competitiveness and maintaining a diversified, multi-directional market approach.

“Our goal is to achieve economic growth of over 8 per cent in 2025, and double-digit rates in subsequent years.

“We are determined to turn Cà Mau into a vibrant centre for innovation and sustainable development.”

With decisive measures and a clear strategic direction, the province is not only pursuing economic advancement but also asserting its leadership in leveraging FTAs to enhance competitiveness, draw investment and raise its international profile. — VNS