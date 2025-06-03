Politics & Law
Border trade surges as agricultural products hit peak harvest season

June 03, 2025 - 16:00
A wide range of Vietnamese agricultural products are entering the peak harvest time, resulting in thousands of trucks arriving daily at the border gates in Lạng Sơn province for export to China.
At Hữu Nghị Border Gate, Lạng Sơn Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

LẠNG SƠN — The number of trucks arriving at border gate areas across the province has surged, ccording to the Đồng Đăng - Lạng Sơn Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board, in recent days.

Over the past week, 12,857 vehicles carrying import and export goods cleared customs through Lạng Sơn's border gates, with no congestion reported. Of these, 3,681 were for export, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, 9,176 vehicles were for import, down 6.3 per cent.

The Vice Chairman of the Lạng Sơn Provincial People’s Committee, Đoàn Thanh Sơn, said that in the first five months of the year, an estimated 208,620 vehicles carrying imports and exports passed through the province’s border gates. It is a 23 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

The total import-export turnover of goods of all categories through Lạng Sơn exceeded US$32 billion, marking a 28 per cent increase year-on-year.

Agricultural products, including lychee and durian, are in peak harvest season, with strong demand from China.

On May 31, the Prime Minister issued Official Dispatch No 79/CĐ-TTg on proactively implementing measures to ensure the production, processing, consumption and export of agricultural products.

The PM requested that the chairs of the respective People’s Committees of provinces and cities, coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to provide information and guidance to farmers, cooperatives and enterprises, aligning production with market demand. 

They must ensure compliance with regulations and standards required by importing markets, covering every stage from production, harvesting, processing, packaging and transportation to traceability, to promote official exports.

Chairs of the provinces with border gates, including Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai, Quảng Ninh, Cao Bằng, Hà Giang, Điện Biên, and Lai Châu, are responsible for monitoring, updating, evaluating and forecasting the flow and concentration of goods in their areas. 

This enables coordination with relevant agencies to implement measures that ensure smooth goods circulation at border gates and promptly apply measures to regulate and manage vehicles.

The PM also urged agricultural production, business and export enterprises to closely monitor information on traffic and customs clearance capacity at border gates.

It aims to promptly adjust production and business plans, regulate export volumes to adapt flexibly and minimise congestion of agricultural products at the border. 

Businesses are also encouraged to increase the purchase and storage of agricultural products, especially during the main harvest times, to support farmers in selling their produce. — BIZHUB/VNS

