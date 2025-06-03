Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines launches nonstop service between HCM City and Bali

June 03, 2025 - 08:56
Flight VN641, operated by an Airbus A321 carrying 161 passengers, departed Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 10:25am and landed at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar at 3pm the same day.
Passengers on the inaugural flight received commemorative gifts from Vietnam Airlines in celebration of the new route launch

HCM CITY — Vietnam Airlines has officially inaugurated a new nonstop service linking HCM City (SGN) with Denpasar (DPS), the tourism hub of Bali, Indonesia. This marks the airline’s second destination in Indonesia and represents a strategic expansion of its Southeast Asia network, aimed at meeting the increasing travel demand between the two countries.

Flight VN641, operated by an Airbus A321 carrying 161 passengers, departed Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 10:25am and landed at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar at 3pm the same day. To celebrate this milestone, Vietnam Airlines organised welcome ceremonies at both airports, including the presentation of commemorative gifts to passengers on the inaugural flight. 

In its initial phase, Vietnam Airlines will operate the HCM City–Bali route with four round-trip flights per week, scheduled on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Starting July 2025, the frequency will increase to daily flights to accommodate rising market demand.

The launch of this direct route not only expands Vietnam Airlines' presence in Southeast Asia but also capitalises on the strong post-pandemic rebound in travel between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

The first passengers on Vietnam Airlines’ inaugural HCM City–Denpasar flight check in for the flight

Beyond serving Vietnamese travelers headed to Bali, the HCM City–Bali route holds strategic significance within Vietnam Airlines’ broader international network. Its convenient scheduling offers seamless connections to flights from Europe, Northeast Asia, India, the US, and more. This enhances connectivity, diversifies travel options for international passengers, and improves the efficiency of Vietnam Airlines’ interregional route network.

Significantly, this route launch coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Indonesia, underscoring its importance not only for aviation and tourism but also for bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. — VNS

