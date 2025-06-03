Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Market opens June with modest gain amid small-cap support

June 03, 2025 - 04:16
The VN-Index recovered the 1,335-point mark despite early pressure from large-cap declines, while liquidity eased slightly and foreign investors continued to sell, albeit at a reduced pace.

 

A Techcombank transaction office in HCM City. The lender's TCB shares rose on Monday, contributing to a positive start for the VN-Index in June. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s stock market started June on a positive note with a modest gain on Monday, primarily driven by small and mid-cap stocks.

The VN-Index recovered the 1,335-point mark despite early pressure from large-cap declines, while liquidity eased slightly and foreign investors continued to sell, albeit at a reduced pace.

In the morning session, the market experienced downward pressure from a number of large-cap stocks, briefly pulling the VN-Index below 1,325 points. However, continued cash inflows into small and mid-cap shares helped the rebound to end the session higher.

By the close of trading, the VN-Index rose 3.7 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 1,336.3 points on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Market breadth leaned towards the gainers, with 201 stocks advancing and 125 declining. Liquidity fell by 6.7 per cent from the previous session to VNĐ20.8 trillion (approximately US$798.7 million).

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest listed companies by market capitalisation, edged down 0.64 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 1,423.04. Within the basket, 16 stocks gained, 13 declined and one remained unchanged.

Leading the market’s upward momentum was Vietnam Rubber Group – Joint Stock Company (GVR), which climbed 2.09 per cent and contributed over 0.6 points to the VN-Index. It was followed by gains in two banking stocks: Techcombank (TCB), up 1.31 per cent and Sacombank (STB), which rose 2.7 per cent.

On the other hand, several major stocks posted losses and weighed on the index. The Vingroup cluster led the decliners, collectively dragging the VN-Index down by nearly five points, with VIC being the most notable, slipping 0.41 per cent.

Analysts from Viet Dragon Securities commented: “The market continued to face resistance at the 1,345-point level and retreated. Liquidity declined slightly compared to the previous session, suggesting reduced profit-taking activity and easing selling pressure, particularly as foreign outflows moderated.

The attempt to break through the 1,345 resistance was unsuccessful, and the market has turned to a corrective phase. A continued pullback may occur in the next session, but support is expected around the 1,320–1,330 zone, buoyed by the prior uptrend, which could support a recovery.”

They added: “However, the chance of surpassing the 1,340–1,345 range has diminished. The market may now enter a consolidation phase between 1,320 and 1,345 points before clearer signals emerge.”

Advising investors, the analysts said: “We recommend that investors slow down and monitor supply-demand developments to better assess the market’s condition. Short-term profit-taking should be considered to optimise performance, while portfolio exposure should be kept at a moderate level.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index advanced 2.95 points, or 1.32 per cent, to 226.17 points. Total trading value on the northern bourse reached VNĐ1.6 trillion, with over 96 million shares exchanged. — VNS

Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchage HoSE stock market VN Index HNX Index

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnam Airlines launches new direct route between Nha Trang and Busan

The launch of this new route represents a strategic move by Vietnam Airlines to expand its international network within Vietnam’s South Central Coast region. Beyond facilitating direct travel between these key cities, the route is set to significantly boost South Korean tourism to Khanh Hoa Province and the broader South Central Coast area.
Economy

Hà Nội boosts promotion of OCOP products to expand market

In a bid to unlock its full potential and enhance the brand of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items, Hà Nội is intensifying efforts in trade promotion and supply-demand connectivity to bring these uniquely local products to a wider audience. The capital city aims to deepen appreciation of its people, culture, and distinctive specialties.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom