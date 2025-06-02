Two energy hubs to be developed

HÀ NỘI — Viêt Nam plans to develop two regional services hubs for renewable energy, according to a decision recently released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve the plan to implement the adjusted national power development plan in 2021-30 period.

Accordingly, two interregional renewable energy services centres will be established, one in the northern region and another in the South Central and Southern regions.

These centres will cover equipment manufacturing, research, and training, as well as logistics and supporting services, to contribute to creating a complete value chain that enhances Việt Nam’s competitiveness in the renewable energy sector.

Under the plan, Việt Nam needs an estimated sum of VNĐ3.3 quadrillion (US$136 billion) for electricity generation and power grid development in the 2025-30 period.

The 2031-35 period will require another VNĐ3.1 quadrllion ($130 billion).

By 2030, Việt Nam targets to reach 46,459 – 73,416 MW of installed solar power capacity and 6,000 MW of offshore wind power for the domestic market. By 2035, offshore wind power is expected to increase to 17,032 MW.

Việt Nam also planned to increase the export of renewable energy, about 15,000 MW, mainly offshore wind. The country expects to export 5,000 – 10,000 MW of electricity to Singapore and Malaysia by 2035 and at least 10,000 MW by 2050. — VNS