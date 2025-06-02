Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Two energy hubs to be developed

June 02, 2025 - 14:58
Việt Nam needs an estimated sum of VNĐ3.3 quadrillion (US$136 billion) for electricity generation and power grid development in 2025-30 period.

 

A wind farm in Ninh Thuận Province. Viêt Nam plans to develop two regional services hubs for renewable energy. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành

HÀ NỘI — Viêt Nam plans to develop two regional services hubs for renewable energy, according to a decision recently released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to approve the plan to implement the adjusted national power development plan in 2021-30 period.

Accordingly, two interregional renewable energy services centres will be established, one in the northern region and another in the South Central and Southern regions.

These centres will cover equipment manufacturing, research, and training, as well as logistics and supporting services, to contribute to creating a complete value chain that enhances Việt Nam’s competitiveness in the renewable energy sector.

Under the plan, Việt Nam needs an estimated sum of VNĐ3.3 quadrillion (US$136 billion) for electricity generation and power grid development in the 2025-30 period.

The 2031-35 period will require another VNĐ3.1 quadrllion ($130 billion).

By 2030, Việt Nam targets to reach 46,459 – 73,416 MW of installed solar power capacity and 6,000 MW of offshore wind power for the domestic market. By 2035, offshore wind power is expected to increase to 17,032 MW.

Việt Nam also planned to increase the export of renewable energy, about 15,000 MW, mainly offshore wind. The country expects to export 5,000 – 10,000 MW of electricity to Singapore and Malaysia by 2035 and at least 10,000 MW by 2050. —  VNS

 

 

renewable energy National Power Plan VIII energy roadmap

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnamese, Japanese firms foster partnership

Secretary General of the ASEAN–Japan Centre (AJC) Kunihiko Hirabayashi reaffirmed that even amid global uncertainties, Việt Nam remains a reliable and strategic partner for Japan, continuing to play a prominent role in global trade and value chains.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom