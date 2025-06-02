Interest in accomodation for National Day in Hà Nội surges

HÀ NỘI – The capital city of Hà Nội tops the list of desired destinations for travellers during National Day on September 2nd.

Agoda's latest data reveals a significant surge of 4,418 per cent in accommodation searches for Hà Nội compared to the previous year, making it the most sought-after domestic destination for the long weekend.

Travellers are preparing to experience the national parade, fireworks, and festivities, Agoda said.

In addition to Hà Nội, other popular destinations include Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt and Vũng Tàu.

Vietnamese travellers are showing a remarkable increase in holiday travels this year for National Day.

Compared to the same period in 2024, overall travel searches are up 104 per cent. Domestic travel surged by 135 per cent and international travel grew by 72 per cent.

For those venturing abroad, Bangkok, Singapore, and Seoul top the list, followed by Bali and Kuala Lumpur.

The referenced accommodation searches were made between April 1 to May 20, 2025 for check-ins between August 30 to September 3, 2025, compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

This year, the National Day holiday falls on Monday and Tuesday, providing a total of four days off with the addition of the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính approved the proposal from the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids, and Social Affairs (now the Ministry of Home Affairs) to extend the National Day holiday to four days, from August 30th to September 2nd, in 2025.

From 2022 to 2024, the number of tourists visiting Hà Nội during the National Day holiday increased by an average of 28.3 per cent per year, with international tourists growing by 62.5 per cent annually and domestic tourists by 26.1 per cent per year.

This year, the influx of visitors to Hà Nội for National Day is expected to be substantial as various activities are planned to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (1945-2025).

The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security have been assigned to co-ordinate relevant agencies to prepare for a grand military parade commemorating the occasion.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, directed the Military Training Department to draft a directive on organising and training the armed forces for the event, based on previous formations used during the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification. The plan includes 11 stationary formations and 27 marching contingents.

To attract tourists, the tourism industry in Hà Nội will develop and introduce many new tourism product groups. – VNS