Vietjet soars into next phase of growth

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) convened its Annual General Meeting for 2025 in HCM City on Friday, outlining a roadmap focused on expanding domestic services and increasing investment in fleet development to drive long-term growth.

In 2024, Vietjet safely operated 137,500 flights, carrying a total of 25.9 million passengers (excluding Vietjet Thailand). Among them were more than nine million international travelers, marking an 18 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The airline also expanded its network with the launch of 20 new routes, both international and domestic, boosting its total flight network to 145 routes.

Vietjet also announced robust financial results for 2024, according to its audited financial statements. The parent company recorded revenue of over VNĐ71.73 trillion and a pre-tax profit of over VNĐ1.74 trillion.

As of December 31, 2024, Vietjet's total assets approached VNĐ99.3 trillion. The company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03 and a liquidity ratio of 1.58. In 2024, the airline contributed over VNĐ7.5 trillion in direct and indirect taxes and fees to the State budget.

Kicking off 2025 with a major milestone, Vietjet successfully launched its first direct flight connecting Việt Nam and the US. To support its long-term growth strategy over the next decade, Vietjet has signed a new agreement with Airbus to purchase 20 additional wide-body A330neo aircraft. This brings the airline’s total wide-body fleet order to 40 aircraft.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo said: “Vietjet is committed to continuing its role as a bridge for growth between Việt Nam and the world – fostering strong connections between economies, communities, and cultures.”

As part of its ongoing network expansion, Vietjet has introduced a new international route connecting Singapore and Phú Quốc, alongside two new domestic routes Đà Nẵng-Nha Trang and Hà Nội-Tuy Hòa (Phú Yên).

The Singapore-Phú Quốc route officially launched on May 30 and operates four round-trip flights per week. With this addition, Vietjet now offers 78 weekly flights between Việt Nam and Singapore, aiming to serve over 500,000 passengers annually across this corridor.

In addition, Vietjet is set to launch Đà Nẵng-Nha Trang and Hà Nội-Tuy Hòa routes starting from June 1.

These new services aim to meet the rising travel demand during the summer season and enhance connectivity to some of Việt Nam’s most popular beach destinations, Vietjet said in a statement. — VNS