Domestic coastal logistics service launched to boost south Việt Nam connectivity 

HCM CITY — DP World of the UAE in partnership with VIMC Container Lines JSC, a member of Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), on Friday launched the Mekong Express, a domestic sea-river transport route connecting Cai Cui Port in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ and Cai Mep Port in the coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The Mekong Express completed its inaugural journey on May 30, marking the official launch of the service.

Operating twice a week, the barge service reduces transit times of 48 hours by the river ways to just 15 hours via a combination of river and sea routes, a 70 per cent improvement. While the previous journey covers approximately 367 km, the coastal route is significantly shorter at around 200 km, making it a faster, more sustainable and cost-effective solution for cargo owners across Việt Nam.

Designed to support dry and cold chain logistics, the Mekong Express can transport up to several hundred TEUs per voyage and is capable of handling a large number of refrigerated containers.

The new service is also a more sustainable alternative to road transport, generating 60 per cent less carbon emissions. Equipped with real-time digital cargo tracking and carbon monitoring, DP World and VIMC Lines expect the service to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2026.

Glen Hilton, Asia Pacific CEO & Managing Director at DP World, said: “DP World is committed to building a seamless, integrated supply chain ecosystem in Việt Nam, an increasingly important market for trade in the Asia Pacific region and globally.”

“With the Mekong Express, we are responding to demand for a more efficient and reliable service. This will help support economic development not just within the south Việt Nam but throughout the country,” Hilton said.

“The launch of this new coastal logistics service also marks a major step in our expansion in Việt Nam, complementing our ongoing operation of Saigon Premier Container Terminal,” he said.

Lê Quang Trung, Vice President of VIMC and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Can Tho Port JSC said: “VIMC is proud to launch and operate the Mekong Express service which brings new levels of efficiency and reliability to Việt Nam’s domestic logistics landscape.”

“The collaboration between VIMC Lines and DP World Vietnam reflects our shared commitment to advancing and innovating new solutions for customers in the country. We look forward to continuing expanding international cooperation in order to unlock greater value for businesses and strengthen the country’s supply chain resilience,” he said.

The south Việt Nam is home to the Mekong Delta Key Economic Region and the Southern Key Economic Region. By enhancing connectivity between these strategically vital zones, the Mekong Express will strengthen Việt Nam’s role in regional and global logistics networks.

DP World currently operates the Saigon Premier Container Terminal in HCM City, with an annual capacity of 400,000 TEUs. —VNS