NA Chairman attends opening of 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva

GENEVA – A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the opening ceremony of the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The event saw the presence of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong, and parliamentary leaders from over 115 member legislatures, including 102 Speakers and 33 Deputy Speakers of Parliament.

In her opening remarks, IPU President Tulia Ackson emphasised the importance of the conference's theme: "A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice, and prosperity for all" and the upcoming discussions, particularly in the context of the world facing numerous serious challenges such as armed conflicts, political instability, violations of international law, declining multilateral commitments and resources for sustainable development, ensuring social justice, and supporting vulnerable groups.

Tulia Ackson called on member parliaments to support the IPU’s coordinating role in promoting peace, democracy, development, the rule of law, social justice, poverty eradication, and the narrowing of development gaps among countries and regions. She also highlighted the need for effective solutions to global challenges like climate change and artificial intelligence governance.

IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong stressed that the IPU and its member parliaments must “turn words into action” by translating declarations and resolutions adopted at multilateral parliamentary forums into real life through legislation, policy implementation, and oversight, ensuring the rights and interests of all population groups.

He underscored parliamentary diplomacy as a key tool for advancing peace and international cooperation through dialogue and trust-building. He also called for greater gender equality in parliaments, the fight against gender-based discrimination and violence, affirming that gender equality and women’s empowerment are essential to achieving sustainable development.

President of the Swiss National Council Maja Riniker, in her capacity as host, expressed sincere thanks and high regard for the strong presence of parliamentary speakers from around the world. This broad participation reflects the significance of the world’s highest-level multilateral parliamentary conference and showcases strong support for multilateralism, right in Geneva, known as the capital of multilateral diplomacy.

She underscored the enduring importance of the United Nations Charter and its core principles of trust, fairness, and international solidarity, all aimed at building a world of peace, harmony, and development for all.

Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva, noted that the world is facing unprecedented crises, and the international multilateral system is under its greatest strain since the UN’s foundation in 1945, forcing the UN to undergo robust reform.

She called on parliaments worldwide to continue supporting multilateral cooperation, with the UN and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) playing a central coordinating role. Their collaboration is vital to preventing and resolving conflicts, maintaining peace, and mobilising commitments and resources to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, paving the way toward a more just and equitable global order.

The three-day event continues the spirit of the 150th IPU Assembly (IPU-150) and looks toward the upcoming World Summit for Social Development, slated for November 2025. Vietnamese NA Chairman Trân Thanh Mẫn is scheduled to deliver a speech at the plenary session. VNA/VNS