Việt Nam welcomes Cambodia–Thailand ceasefire, calling for 'lasting solution'

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Tuesday said it welcomed the "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" agreed by Cambodia and Thailand the day earlier.

Spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng, in a statement to the press, described the accord between the two neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia as a “significant step” towards reducing tensions and restoring peace, stability, security and safety in the region.

Việt Nam also praised the efforts of Malaysia in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2025, for fostering an environment conducive to peaceful resolution under the guiding frameworks of international law: the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), Hằng remarked.

The spokesperson also emphasised the importance of ASEAN solidarity and peaceful cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the region as a whole.

Việt Nam also expressed its belief that both Cambodia and Thailand would faithfully implement the ceasefire, resume dialogue, and seek lasting resolutions to their disputes, reinforcing broader regional peace and development, according to the diplomat.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met on Monday for ceasefire talks at the official residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia’s administrative capital, Putrajaya, and have agreed to a ceasefire in an effort to resolve deadly border clashes.

ASEAN as the group has expressed their concerns over Cambodia–Thailand longstanding border tensions, which have taken a fatal and violent turn from last week, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and soldiers on both sides, as well as and destruction of public properties, as well as displacement of a large number of people along the border areas.

In the ASEAN foreign ministers' statement, they "emphasise the need for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and undertake an immediate ceasefire, and refrain from taking any actions that may undermine it."

The top diplomats of ASEAN also called on both sides to "cease all hostilities, return to the negotiating table to restore peace and stability, and settle disputes and differences by peaceful means, based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the ASEAN Charter, as well as the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and in the spirit of ASEAN family, unity and good neighbourliness." — VNS