Việt Nam, Thailand to draft action plan for implementing new partnership

BANGKOK – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held a meeting with Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Việt Nam – Thailand relations, particularly the recent upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They noted the growing political and diplomatic ties between the two countries and affirmed that economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains a key pillar. Collaboration in other important areas, including science and technology, tourism, education and training, culture, transport, and people-to-people exchanges, has also seen new achievements.

Recalling their meeting at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia earlier this month, the two ministers reaffirmed the determination to implement the outcomes of the 4th Việt Nam – Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting in May 2025.

They agreed to expedite the development of a substantive action plan for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026–2030 period, and to soon establish a joint working group to outline concrete implementation plans for the “Three Connections” strategy.

The officials also pledged to promote cooperation in emerging and highly potential areas such as science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, renewable energy, and energy transition.

Thai Minister Sangiampongsa described economic, trade, and investment ties as a highlight of bilateral relations. He expressed appreciation for Việt Nam’s support and called for more favourable conditions for Thai enterprises operating in Việt Nam.

Both sides agreed to encourage businesses from their countries to expand operations and ensure greater market access for each other's goods, aiming to raise bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion in a more balanced and sustainable manner.

The two ministers also agreed to adopt new measures to boost tourism cooperation, including initiatives to enhance regional tourism connectivity within ASEAN. They underscored the importance of boosting sister-province partnerships and people-to-people exchanges, while promoting the role of the Vietnamese-Thai community in Thailand as a bridge for friendship and cooperation.

The Thai official also briefed Sơn on the outcome of the peace talks between Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister and Cambodia's Prime Minister, held in Putrajaya on Monday under the auspices of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as 2025 ASEAN Chair.

He noted that the two sides had reached a ceasefire agreement, effective from Tuesday, and reiterated Thailand’s wish to resolve the dispute with Cambodia by peaceful means.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Sơn welcomed the ceasefire agreement and noted Việt Nam's attention to the situation.

Affirming Việt Nam’s close ties with both Thailand and Cambodia, he expressed his hope that the two sides will exercise restraint, refrain from the use of force, and peacefully and properly resolve differences in line with international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Việt Nam stands ready to play an active role in supporting both countries in upholding the ceasefire and promoting cooperation in the spirit of ASEAN solidarity and friendship for the long-term interests of both sides and the region at large. VNS