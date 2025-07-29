Vietnamese, Cambodian NA chairpersons meet in Geneva

GENEVA – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Khuon Sudary in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday morning (local time), on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

Chairman Mẫn noted that the ceasefire agreement reached between Cambodia and Thailand at a meeting hosted by Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair, on July 28 is a positive step. He said it contributes to the normalisation of the situation, prevents losses for the people, elevates ASEAN’s mediation role, and reinforces solidarity and unity within the bloc.

The Vietnamese leader expressed hope that Cambodia and Thailand would continue efforts to negotiate, set aside differences, and peacefully resolve disputes for the interest of both countries and ASEAN as a whole.

Highlighting the recent progress in relations between the Vietnamese and Cambodian parties, states, and legislatures, Chairman Mẫn said bilateral cooperation in areas such as national defence, security, investment, and trade has been strengthened. Two-way trade reached US$6.4 billion in the first half of 2025. People-to-people exchanges have also expanded through many meaningful activities.

He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam attach great importance to the sides’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.

The top legislator suggested the Cambodian side continue to support the livelihoods of the Vietnamese-origin community living in the Tonle Sap Lake area and cooperate promptly in the handover and reception of citizens when Cambodia cracks down on crime hotspots.

For her part, the Cambodian NA President said Cambodia would never forget the tremendous sacrifice and wholehearted support of Việt Nam’s volunteer soldiers, as well as the Vietnamese Party, State, and people in liberating Cambodia from the genocidal Pol Pot regime in 1979. Such assistance enabled Cambodia to recover and prosper. She stated that successive generations of Cambodian leaders and people are committed to preserving this valuable legacy shared between the two nations.

To further build on the achievements, both leaders agreed to strengthen political trust, maintain regular exchanges and meetings across various channels, and foster ties among young leaders. They also agreed to enhance communication and education about the countries’ solidarity tradition.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the two sides agreed to maintain exchanges between their friendship parliamentarian groups, young and women parliamentarians to share information and legislation experience, especially in institutional and legal system development.

They also concurred to jointly inspect and encourage ministries, agencies, localities, and businesses to effectively implement the treaties, agreements, and memoranda already signed between Việt Nam and Cambodia. VNA/VNS