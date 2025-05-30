SHB presents integrated payment solution at Banking Digital Transformation event

HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) introduced its modern, integrated payment solution to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the 2025 Banking Digital Transformation event held in Hà Nội on Thursday, showcasing its commitment to supporting public service units and unveiling its strategic vision for the 'Bank of the Future.'

As one of the first banks invited to present at the event, SHB highlighted its comprehensive digital offerings tailored for administrative and public sector units, aiming to accelerate the digitalisation process across Việt Nam's financial system.

Đỗ Quang Vinh, vice chairman of the Board of Directors and deputy CEO of SHB, presented the bank’s integrated payment solution directly to the PM and other senior State leaders. The presentation drew the attention of attendees, underlining SHB’s leading role in aligning its transformation strategy with national digitalisation priorities.

“With a holistic transformation roadmap and partnerships with top-tier technology corporations, SHB is building a future-ready bank — one that truly understands and grows with its customers,” Vinh said. “In this era of digital revolution, banks are no longer just financial service providers; they are redefining customer experiences and shaping the future of digital finance.”

Empowering public institutions with digital payment solutions

In line with its customer-centric approach, SHB is accelerating the digital transformation by integrating advanced technologies into its services. Its bespoke solutions for public service units — including hospitals, schools and government agencies — are designed to streamline financial management, reduce administrative workload and enhance transparency.

To date, hundreds of public sector units across Việt Nam — from hospitals to State-owned enterprises — have adopted SHB’s digital solutions. The integrated payment system connects with internal management software, enabling seamless transactions and financial oversight.

Major hospitals such as the National Children’s Hospital, Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital, National Dermatology Hospital and Hanoi Heart Hospital are among SHB’s trusted partners. Patients at these hospitals can conveniently pay medical fees using QR codes, eliminating the need for cash and reducing wait times. QR codes are placed at payment counters or printed on medical service slips, allowing payments via any bank’s mobile banking app.

Moreover, hospitals using SHB’s system benefit from seamless integration with national health data, enabling transparent accounting and fraud prevention.

Beyond serving public institutions, SHB continues to enhance its digital banking platform for individuals and enterprises. Its SHB SAHA mobile app has seen continuous upgrades, ensuring consistent, secure and convenient financial transactions across digital channels. Currently, over 98 per cent of SHB’s customer transactions are conducted through online platforms, reflecting strong momentum in digital adoption.

Looking ahead, SHB’s 'Bank of the Future' initiative aims to incorporate cutting-edge technologies — including artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning — into all banking processes and services. Between 2025 and 2026, the project will deliver key advancements in digital service delivery, customer journey digitisation, intelligent automation and data-driven growth, while strengthening SHB’s core banking infrastructure and scalability.

Under its 2024–2028 strategy, SHB aims to become Việt Nam’s most efficient bank, the most loved digital bank and a top retail bank. It also seeks to be a leading provider of capital and financial services for strategic private and State-owned enterprises operating in green supply chains and national ecosystems.

SHB’s transformation is built on four pillars: regulatory and procedural reform; people as the driving force; a customer- and market-oriented focus; and advanced IT modernisation. Its cultural values — integrity, trust, commitment, wisdom, intellect and vision — serve as guiding principles throughout the journey.

SHB’s appearance as the first bank to present its solutions to the PM at the 2025 event marked not only a milestone for the institution but also a recognition of its pioneering efforts in shaping Việt Nam’s digital banking future. — BIZHUB/VNS