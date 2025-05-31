Vietnamese, Japanese firms foster partnership

TOKYO — An economic cooperation and trade promotion conference between Việt Nam and Japan took place in Tokyo on May 30, attracting more than 100 delegates from government agencies and businesses of both countries.

The event was jointly organised by Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), the Việt Nam Trade Office in Japan and the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC).

Opening the event, Bùi Quang Hưng, Vietrade Deputy Director, noted that Việt Nam has deeply integrated into the global economy, having signed 17 free trade agreements with over 60 countries and territories, covering about 60 per cent of global GDP.

He highlighted Japan as one of Việt Nam’s most important economic partners, with steady trade growth and ongoing economic exchanges creating valuable opportunities for both sides.

AJC Secretary General Kunihiko Hirabayashi emphasised Việt Nam’s long-standing appeal as a key investment destination for Japanese businesses, citing its young and capable workforce, competitive production costs, strategic location and proactive engagement in new-generation FTAs.

He reaffirmed that even amid global uncertainties, Việt Nam remains a reliable and strategic partner for Japan, continuing to play a prominent role in global trade and value chains.

The AJC leader outlined potential areas for future collaboration between the two nations, including green and eco-friendly products, joint branding efforts to combine Việt Nam’s manufacturing prowess with Japan’s reputation for reliability, and coordinated expansion into emerging markets to strengthen supply chains.

In the healthcare sector, he noted Việt Nam’s growing demand and its potential as a promising partner in pharmaceutical and medical equipment R&D.

Beyond investment, Hirabayashi described Việt Nam as an ideal place to live, praising its rich culture, hospitable people, world-class cuisine, tourist destinations and improving infrastructure and education.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy, Deputy Director of the Vietrade's Centre for Trade and Investment Promotion, highlighted Việt Nam’s advantages as an investment destination amid global supply chain shifts. She pointed to its strategic location, developed ports, competitive labour and costs and strong export offerings. Thủy underscored the government’s commitment to administrative reform, infrastructure development and business support.

She cited a JETRO survey showing Việt Nam as the top expansion choice among ASEAN nations, with over 60 per cent of Japanese firms planning to grow their presence there. Việt Nam, she noted, is strategically targeting high-tech, eco-friendly and high-efficiency FDI projects that promote technology transfer and global integration.

Thủy emphasised the Việt Nam Trade Office in Japan’s role in connecting businesses, providing market insights and resolving trade issues. The office collaborated with Vietrade and AJC to organise the event and boost bilateral trade and investment.

Following the plenary session, 27 Vietnamese companies took part in B2B meetings with Japanese firms. The sessions saw promising connections formed across various sectors, including agriculture and food such as cassava starch, dried and frozen seafood, tea, coffee, spices, snacks, fruits, as well as mechanical and electronic components, construction materials, household goods, handicrafts and fragrances. — VNS