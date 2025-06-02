Vingroup guarantees VinFast's bond issuance of over $192M

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup, the conglomerate led by billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, has recently approved a resolution to guarantee the payment of bonds issued by its subsidiary, VinFast, with a maximum total value of VNĐ5 trillion (US$192 million).

This strategic move aims to bolster VinFast's financial position as it continues to navigate the competitive automotive market.

The group previously provided similar guarantees for VinFast's bond issuances in 2024, which amounted to VNĐ6.5 trillion. These guarantees utilise the group's owned assets, reflecting Vingroup's commitment to supporting VinFast’s growth trajectory.

On May 15, Vingroup issued 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of VNĐ100 million each, raising VNĐ2 trillion. These bonds have a maturity period of 24 months and an interest rate of 12.5 per cent per year.

Over the past month, Vingroup has issued six bond series, successfully raising a total of VNĐ15 trillion.

As of the first quarter of 2025, Vingroup reported a total financial debt of VNĐ248 trillion, which is 1.6 times its shareholders' equity. Notably, the group’s bond debt stood at VNĐ75.336 trillion. In the same period, Vingroup incurred interest payments amounting to nearly VNĐ5.6 trillion, averaging around VNĐ62 billion per day.

The group posted consolidated net revenue of over VNĐ84 trillion in the first quarter, a remarkable 287 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by strong growth in industrial production and real estate development.

Its net profit after tax reached VNĐ2.24 trillion, up 68 per cent from the previous year.

For 2025, Vingroup aims for a consolidated revenue of VNĐ300 trillion and a net profit of VNĐ10 trillion. After the first quarter, the group has already completed 28 per cent of its revenue goal and 22.43 per cent of its profit target. — BIZHUB/VNS