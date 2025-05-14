Vietnam Airlines to relocate all domestic flights to Tân Sơn Nhất Airport's new Terminal 3

HCM CITY — HCM City-based Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Vietnam Airlines to move all remaining domestic flight operations to the new Terminal T3 starting from May 17.

Starting from 4am on May 17, all remaining Vietnam Airlines domestic routes will be handled at Terminal T3. The decision follows a 20-day trial during which the national carrier operated domestic routes between HCM City and Hà Nội, as well as between HCM City and Vân Đồn Airport, at the newly inaugurated terminal.

According to the airport, domestic flights operated by Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Vietravel Airlines, and Bamboo Airways, along with Vietnam Airlines flights using ATR72 aircraft on routes to Côn Đảo (VCS), Cà Mau (CAH), and Rạch Giá (VKG), will continue to operate at Terminal T1.

The relocation aims to optimise terminal operations, improve passenger convenience, and streamline procedures, including check-in and baggage collection.

Passengers flying during this transition period are advised to closely monitor official updates from airlines and the airport to stay informed about check-in counters and boarding gate changes.

Tân Sơn Nhất’s Terminal T3, inaugurated on April 19, is a major infrastructure project with an investment of nearly VNĐ11 trillion (US$430 million). It comprises four key components: a passenger terminal, a multi-storey car park with non-aviation services, an elevated road system, and an aircraft apron.

The terminal is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually, with a capacity of 7,000 passengers per peak hour.

The passenger terminal includes one basement level and four above-ground floors, with a total floor area of 112,500 square metres. It is equipped with 90 standard check-in counters, 20 self-service baggage drop counters, and 42 automatic check-in kiosks, all utilising the latest technologies integrated with the national population database. — VNA/VNS