Việt Nam, UK boost agricultural trade ties

HÀ NỘI — A roundtable discussion held in London on May 13 brought together government officials, industry leaders, and businesses from both Việt Nam and the UK to explore the current state, demand, and growth potential of bilateral agricultural trade.

The event attracted around 40 enterprises engaged in agricultural production, processing, logistics, and trade, along with representatives from UK agricultural associations. Discussions focused on key export sectors, Việt Nam’s poultry industry potential, consumer preferences, import-export regulations, and strategies for distributing Vietnamese food and produce in UK supermarket chains.

Participants also put forward recommendations to facilitate agricultural cooperation and improve market access for key export products from both countries.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Thanh Nam underscored the UK's market potential and called for more regular business-matching events, the formation of supply chain-linked business clusters, and enhanced trade promotion and market research. He emphasised the need for both sides to ensure regulatory compliance in import-export activities.

Phương Hoàng, President of the Vietnamese Business Association in the UK (VBUK), noted growing interest among UK firms in reliable, high-quality, and sustainable agricultural supply chains. He highlighted Việt Nam's strengths in fruit, seafood, and processed food exports, which are increasingly popular in global and British markets.

Executive Director of the British Coffee Association Paul Rooke praised the quality of Vietnamese coffee, especially robusta, and said it holds strong potential in the UK’s diverse and high-demand market. He stressed the importance of understanding UK import requirements, not just in terms of quality, but also environmental standards, anti-deforestation rules, and fair trade practices.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Phương, Product Development Manager at Longdan Group, one of the UK’s largest importers of Vietnamese goods, shared insights on marketing strategies, such as retaining local product names for better brand recognition. She emphasised combining digital marketing with in-store sampling to introduce Vietnamese specialty fruits to British consumers.

Thái Trần, CEO of TT Meridian Ltd, a leading importer of Vietnamese fresh produce, said Vietnamese brands and products like pomelo, coconut, dragon fruit, and passion fruit are now featured in major UK supermarket chains, including Waitrose, M&S, and Tesco. He credited the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) for giving Vietnamese agriculture a competitive edge but warned that this advantage could diminish as the UK signs more bilateral trade deals, such as the recent agreement with India.

To maintain market share, Thai advised Vietnamese exporters to ensure consistent quality, upgrade technology, and manage costs to keep prices competitive. He also encouraged a focus on sustainability, environmental responsibility, and brand development, factors increasingly valued in the UK.

Thai proposed that trade promotion agencies collaborate with major UK distributors to organise nationwide Vietnamese Product Weeks, extending from metropolitan hubs to rural areas, to enhance brand visibility and consumer familiarity.

The UK, with an annual agri-food import value of $67 billion, is seen as a high-potential market. In 2024, Việt Nam’s agri-export turnover to the UK reached nearly $883 million, a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase. Key Vietnamese exports, such as seafood, wood products, coffee, cashews, fruits, pepper, and handicrafts, match UK import demand. Meanwhile, Việt Nam imports seafood, pesticides, feed ingredients, and rubber from the UK. The two markets complement rather than compete with each other, leaving ample room for further expansion. — VNS