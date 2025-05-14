VINAMAC EXPO 2025 opens in Hà Nội with over 250 exhibitors

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in Việt Nam (VINAMAC EXPO 2025) opened at the International Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Running through Friday, the event brings together more than 250 domestic and international exhibitors showcasing their innovations at over 300 booths. The exhibition features various industrial sectors, including machinery and equipment, control and automation technologies, welding and cutting solutions, metalworking and surface treatment products.

"As Việt Nam's industrial mechanical sector continues to develop, domestically manufactured equipment is increasingly replacing imported products, demonstrating the growing competitiveness of the country’s welding, cutting machinery and metal processing industries," said Chairman of the Vietnam Welding Society Bùi Văn Hạnh.

In his remarks at the event's opening ceremony, Hạnh said that Vietnamese enterprises are actively working to integrate into the global market. Over the years, the exhibition has served as a professional platform for local and international companies to showcase innovative products and technologies with strong practical applications.

Organisers say the event fosters meaningful opportunities for business exchange, interaction and cooperation, paving the way for mutual growth and international collaboration.

According to the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), the organiser of VINAMAC EXPO 2025, a wide range of sideline activities will complement the main exhibition, aiming to deepen industry engagement and promote practical cooperation.

Highlights include a trade programme connecting Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises in the mining and mineral processing sectors, a forum on digital transformation and smart industry and a separate forum dedicated to welding technology.

The event will also feature the Hà Nội Welding Skills Competition 2025, showcasing high-tech welding demonstrations and celebrating local talent and innovation.

Business exchange sessions will offer opportunities for Vietnamese and international companies to connect over hardware, hand tools and industrial machinery, while dedicated networking programmes will link domestic and foreign importers, distributors and agents, particularly those representing key industrial hubs like HCM City.

In addition, visiting delegations will conduct site surveys to evaluate the investment landscape in industrial parks and export processing zones across Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hải Dương, Bắc Giang and other provinces, VIETFAIR noted. — VNS