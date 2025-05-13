Hải Phòng inaugurates terminals at Lạch Huyện International Container Port

HẢI PHÒNG — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday afternoon attended a grand inauguration ceremony for Terminals 3 and 4 of Lạch Huyện International Container Port – Hải Phòng Port.

The terminals were opened in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Hải Phòng’s Liberation Day (May 13, 1955 – May 13, 2025) and the 30th anniversary of the Việt Nam Maritime Corporation (April 29, 1995 – April 29, 2025),

The project marks a major milestone in enhancing Việt Nam’s global logistics competitiveness and serves as a strategic component in the country’s seaport development master plan toward 2030, with a vision to 2045. It aligns with the national goal of building a strong and prosperous maritime economy.

The two terminals span a combined length of 750 metres and a water depth of -16 metres, capable of accommodating mainline vessels of up to 165,000DWT (14,000 TEUs) and partially loaded vessels of up to 200,000DWT.

The project also includes a barge berth and modern cargo-handling systems.

The terminals are developed and operated under the Green Port – Smart Port model, featuring advanced automation technologies, environmental standards compliance, energy efficiency, and sustainability in line with global maritime trends.

With Terminals 3 and 4 now in operation, Lạch Huyện Port now comprises six container berths, meeting cargo transport demands not only for Hải Phòng but for the broader northern region.

Cargo volume through Hải Phòng Port has grown steadily at 12–15 per cent annually, reaching 190 million tonnes in 2024 and projected to hit 212 million tonnes in 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Hải Phòng People’s Committee Lê Anh Quân praised the efforts of the Việt Nam Maritime Corporation and Hải Phòng Port JSC in focusing resources on maritime and seaport infrastructure investment, especially the timely completion of Terminals 3 and 4.

He said Hải Phòng is committed to supporting investors in developing the remaining terminals at Lạch Huyện, the southern Đồ Sơn Port, and related high-tech industrial zones and modern logistics services aligned with green growth, circular economy and sustainable development models.

He called for continued support from the Party Central Committee, the Government and relevant ministries for further maritime and port infrastructure investments in those areas. — VNS