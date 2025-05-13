HCM City businesses attend Saudi Food Show in Riyadh

HCM CITY — Fifty two agricultural enterprises based in HCM City are showcasing a diverse range of high-quality products at the 2025 Saudi Food Show taking place from May 12 to 14 in that country’s capital, Riyadh.

They include food and beverages, dairy, grains, nuts, confectionery, bread, and vegetarian and plant-based products.

The Ho Chi Minh Pavilion is a joint exhibition space comprising three adjacent sections with a total area of 300 square metres organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City and the Vietnam Trade Office in Saudi Arabia.

For participation, enterprises with proven export experience or high export potential, premium products, strong brand reputation, and compliance with international export standards, including halal certification were prioritised, according to the ITPC.

The initiative aims to enhance the presence of Việt Nam’s key products in Saudi Arabia, which is also a gateway to the Middle Eastern market, by introducing their products directly to consumers and partners from the Islamic community, conduct market research and understand local consumption habits and trends.

As part of the exhibition, various B2B networking activities are being organised, including one-on-one meetings between city enterprises and international buyers.

The pavilion is also welcoming delegations from local government agencies seeking to explore cooperation opportunities with participating companies.

Speaking at the event, Đào Minh Chánh, deputy director of the ITPC, said it was a premier trade forum attracting tens of thousands of potential partners and visitors from Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries.

Trần Trọng Kim, First Secretary and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Saudi Arabia, said for many years his office had promoted HCM City’s agricultural products.

Many items such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices had seen strong growth in exports to the local market.

Following the exhibition, his office would continue to foster links between Vietnamese producers and exporters and importers, distributors, retail chains, and others in the region, he added.

The expo is being held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre. — VNS