PM orders overhaul to improve business environment

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch aimed at strengthening administrative discipline, promoting accountability, and addressing persistent shortcomings to foster a more favourable environment for investment and business operations.

Under dispatch No. 63/CĐ-TTg, ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and People’s Committees of centrally run provinces and cities are instructed to study the findings of the 2024 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) Report. Authorities are expected to develop practical proposals to address existing limitations, reinforce governance standards, respond swiftly to business feedback, and eliminate obstacles that hinder enterprise development.

The dispatch further highlights the need for comprehensive measures to enhance governance capacity, accelerate socio-economic progress, and improve the investment and business landscape with a clear emphasis on sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

A firm stance is taken on improving public service delivery. Government bodies, civil servants, and public employees are required to adopt a more service-oriented approach when working with people and enterprises. Those violating regulations or displaying misconduct will face strict disciplinary action.

The PM also instructs relevant agencies to implement targeted measures that empower domestic businesses, enhance production capabilities, and strengthen linkages with foreign-invested firms to build durable local supply chains. Concurrently, emphasis is placed on human resource development, especially for technical and supervisory roles, through collaboration with educational institutions, vocational training centres, and on-the-job internship programmes.

The Ministry of Finance has been assigned to coordinate with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and other relevant agencies to develop a set of specific policy recommendations to improve the business environment and bolster national competitiveness. These recommendations are to be submitted at the Government’s regular cabinet session in June.

The dispatch also calls on the VCCI to remain proactive in identifying the challenges enterprises face in their daily operations. It is encouraged to continue conducting independent, data-driven assessments of Việt Nam’s investment climate and provide policy, legal, and strategic recommendations to the PM. The VCCI is expected to work closely with ministries, sectors, and local authorities to roll out initiatives that support the dynamic and sustainable growth of the private sector. — VNS