Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

2025 FTA negotiation plan to be submitted in May

May 13, 2025 - 13:05
To date, Việt Nam has signed 16 FTAs with over 60 of the world’s major markets and three are under negotiation.

 

Tân Cảng - Cái Mép International Terminal. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is developing a negotiation plan for FTAs in 2025.

 

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade is developing a roadmap for negotiations and signings of free trade agreements (FTAs) over the rest of the year that must be reported to the Prime Minister within this month.

The task is part of the Resolution No 124/NQ – CP issued after the Government’s regular April meeting.

Amid volatile, complicated and unpredictable global landscape coupled with domestic challenges, the Government asked for drastic efforts to be taken to expand markets, diversify export products and supply chains and well as timely provide information support to enterprises.  

This means the Ministry of Industry and Trade must gear up negotiation preparations for FTAs in 2025.

Trade negotiations with the US must be accelerated together with promoting Việt Nam’s participation in the expanded Information Technology Agreement (ITA2) and open the door for the technology products from the US.

Trade promotions must be enhanced to boost exports to potential markets such as the Middle East, North America, Latin America, India, Egypt and Pakistan.

The ministry must also strengthen trade defence measures and coordinate closely with relevant ministries and localities to monitor and inspect the production and distribution of food, pharmaceuticals and functional foods. Violations related to counterfeit or substandard goods must be handled strictly in accordance with the established laws.

Updates from the General Statistics Office show that exports totalled US$140.34 billion in January to April, up 13 per cent over the same period last year.

To date, Việt Nam has signed 16 FTAs with over 60 of the world’s major markets and three are under negotiation. — VNS

 

trade turnover Vietnam FTAs

see also

More on this story

Economy

Gold prices plunge sharply

Domestic gold prices dropped significantly in line with the global market earlier this morning. SJC gold bars fell to around VNĐ119 million per tael, while plain gold rings dropped to a low of VNĐ115 million per tael (1.33333 ounce).
Economy

Ministry requests data to demonstrate compliance of Vietnamese goods

As Việt Nam faces the possibility of the US's unreasonable reciprocal tariffs, the MoIT seeks to gather feedback and positions through letters and petitions from relevant ministries and sectors, as well as from industry associations and exporters in textiles, footwear, electronics, steel, aluminum, cashew nuts and mechanical engineering.
Economy

Proposed tax cuts must be fair, productive

The draft resolutions have been scheduled to go to the National Assembly (NA) on May 13, during its ninth session. If approved, the VAT cut would be extended until the end of 2026, while the land tax exemption would remain in place through 2030.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom