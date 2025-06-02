Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Bắc Ninh promotes ceramic culture and tourism week

June 02, 2025 - 17:28
With the theme 'Quintessence of Vietnamese Ceramics', the week will take place on June 18 - 22 in Bắc Ninh City.

 

An artisan is making pottery in Bắc Ninh.  — Photo vov.vn

BẮC NINH — A Ceramic Culture and Tourism Week, to celebrate the traditional craft villages in Bắc Ninh, will bring the very best of the region to the forefront.

This year, the event aims to enhance the promotion of the region's image, tourism destinations, and the values of cultural heritage and traditional crafts.

With the theme 'Quintessence of Vietnamese Ceramics', the week will take place on June 18 - 22 in Bắc Ninh City.

The event will feature a variety of activities, including an exhibition showcasing traditional ceramic products from Bắc Ninh and other notable regions. There will also be spaces dedicated to traditional craft villages, as well as a culinary area highlighting Bắc Ninh cuisine. Additionally, performances of traditional folk art and Đồng Ngư water puppetry will enrich the cultural experience.

Alongside these highlights, the Cultural and Tourism Week will include exhibitions of ornamental plants and fine art wooden products, engaging games for children, light shows and flowers in the streets.

This event serves as a significant tourism promotion initiative, aimed at enhancing the quality of image promotion, tourist attractions and the values of cultural heritage, ceramic products and traditional craft villages in Bắc Ninh Province and neighbouring areas.

Furthermore, it will promote the consumption of specialty products and culinary traditions from the provinces and cities of the Red River Delta and surrounding areas. The event seeks to showcase the achievements and economic development potential of Bắc Ninh Province, fostering cooperation and tourism development between Bắc Ninh and other provinces and cities across the nation. VNS

