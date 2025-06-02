Nature and culture of Central Highlands shine in beauty queen’s music video

HÀ NỘI — The picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Việt Nam’s Central Highlands region are beautifully captured in a newly released music video (MV) from H'Hen Niê, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Đắk Lắk Province, her beloved homeland, the MV features the song Con Sinh Ra Là Để Phi Thường (You Are Born to Be Extraordinary) by Avi Kim Anh. H'Hen Niê, the first-ever Ê Đê ethnic woman to win a beauty pageant in Việt Nam, said that every image in the video is deeply tied to her cherished memories and represents the familiar sights of her childhood.

The song’s melody is both tender and uplifting, with its simple yet heartfelt lyrics capturing her love for her mother, her homeland, and the profound joy of anticipating motherhood as she awaits the arrival of her child.

The video opens with the resonant sounds of gongs, seamlessly blended with the flute and the t’rưng – a traditional bamboo instrument of the Central Highlands – evoking a cultural tone. The scene then transitions to H'Hen and her mother alongside an elephant, accompanied by the poignant lyrics "My little feet climb up the big slopes...".

Barefoot, she moves gracefully through the vast fields, with majestic mountains forming the distant backdrop. Both mother and daughter wear traditional Ê Đê attire, showcasing their profound bond with their heritage.

Along with the MV, H'Hen also unveiled photos taken with her mother in their home kitchen. Dressed in traditional Ê Đê costumes, the two sit together, exchanging heartfelt conversations and capturing serene moments that reflect their closeness.

As H'Hen has often shared, her journey to success is forever intertwined with the presence of her mother – a steadfast figure who has stood by her side, offering unwavering support and encouragement in every decision and milestone.

Her husband, photographer Tuấn Khôi, played a key role in the production, serving as both cameraman and film editor.

H'Hen had a meaningful year in 2024, marked by music projects that carried powerful social messages.

In March last year, she collaborated with dancer Quang Đăng in a music video for the campaign Stop Eating Wild Meat – Contribute to a Better World launched by WWF - Vietnam, calling for the protection of wildlife. Then, in June, she continued spreading love and fostering community connection through the music video Vietnamese Smile, in partnership with the Hope Foundation.

These two projects not only showcased H'Hen's talent for music and dance, but also underscored her commitment to social causes and environmental conservation.

A native of Sứt M’đưng Village, Cư Suê Commune, Cư M’gar District, Đắk Lắk Province, H'Hen exemplifies the distinct beauty of the Ê Đê people, with her radiant brown skin and soulful dark eyes.

She made history by reaching the Top Five of Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, competing against 93 contestants from across the globe. — VNS