Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark prepares for re-evaluation

CAO BẰNG — UNESCO, a global agency for education, science and culture, will next month conduct its second re-evaluation of Non Nước Cao Bằng Global Geopark in the mountainous northern province of Cao Bằng.

According to the UN agency, it will assess a series of criteria, including the protection of geological value, environmental resources, ecosystems and biodiversity, to ensure the heritage site can keep its title as a Global Geopark.

A group of experts from the UN organisation’s Global Geopark Network (GGN) led by Guy Martini, senior advisor and secretary general of the GGN's Executive Board, recently worked with Cao Bằng Province's People's Committee [Administration], to prepare for the second re-evaluation, which will take place this month.

Speaking at a meeting with the provincial authority, Martini appreciated the province's efforts to implement UNESCO recommendations on the operation of the park.

He said that the work is a good basis for the re-evaluation and maintenance of the title of Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark.

The UN team recommended the provincial authority, the park's Management Board and authorities at all levels and related sectors should pay attention to increasing public awareness of climate change and natural disaster prevention.

Also at the meeting, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported on the preservation, construction and development of Non Nước Cao Bằng Global Geopark, results of implementing UNESCO recommendations for the park after the first re-evaluation in 2022.

The province has effectively carried put plans to protect the ​​geological heritage value, environmental resources, ecosystems, biodiversity and indigenous culture in the park. At the same time, it has invested in upgrading facilities for the geopark's experiential tourism routes.

Consulting and supporting activities for developing sustainable tourism at heritage sites and traditional craft villages have been also undertaken, resulting in many achievements.

The UN experts said in an analysis that the park is on the threshold of a new development phase, with the potential to welcome a larger number of tourists in the near future.

According to the experts, this poses many opportunities, but also challenges in terms of conservation and sustainable development. They therefore proposed that Cao Bằng develop a specific action plan for the period 2026-2030, focusing on zoning, reviewing and adjusting conservation heritage boundaries.

Another suggestion is to research a scheme to collect geopark fees from visitors to reinvest in infrastructure and preserving the heritage site's value.

The province should also carry out activities to raise public awareness, especially on climate change, geological disaster prevention and indigenous language preservation, the experts said.

Through a field survey conducted by the experts between May 18 and 20, solutions were proposed to enhance the effectiveness of natural disaster and geological hazard prevention and mitigation, contributing to the comprehensive protection and promotion of the heritage site.

The experts expressed their hope that Cao Bằng will become a reliable location for training courses and sharing experiences with other localities in the country and abroad, helping to promote the reputation of Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark on the global geological map.

Vice Chairman of Cao Bằng People's Committee Trịnh Trường Huy said one of the province's strategic directions in the next few years is to promote the application of technology and a comprehensive digital transformation, focusing on three pillars: digital authority, digital economy and digital society, to improve the geopark's efficiency of management, operation and sustainable development.

Authorities said the province also wanted the UNESCO expert delegation to share more effective management models and practical experiences from other localities in Việt Nam and abroad, so that the province can apply them appropriately in actual conditions.

Located in the northern and eastern districts of Cao Bằng Province in the mountainous northeastern region, the geopark covers a total area of 3,000sq.km. Mountainous landforms cover approximately 90 per cent of the land area, with elevations ranging from 1,500 to 2,000m in the west-northwest to 200m in the east-southeast.

With a highland tropical monsoon climate and two distinct wet and dry seasons, the geopark exhibits a rich biodiversity, with widespread forests, endemic flora and fauna, and herbs and specialty crops.

The region has a complex drainage network that includes five major river systems and 47 lakes. — VNS