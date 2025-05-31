Đắk Lắk announces summer tourism promotion

ĐẮK LẮK – The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk will launch a tourism promotion programme to lure local and international visitors during the summer holidays.

Trần Hồng Tiến, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the programme aims to enhance linkage among the Government, businesses and the community, contributing to boosting economic and tourism development, and promoting Đắk Lắk as a safe and friendly destination imbued with Tây Nguyên culture.

The department is working with its partners and tourism agencies to develop new and diverse tourism products to serve visitors.

A gong performance will be held every second and fourth Saturday, featuring artists from the Đắk Lắk Traditional Art Troupe.

The gong culture in Tây Nguyên was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritages of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005.

The shows will also feature songs that highlight the generous and liberal spirit of the Tây Nguyên region and its people.

Đắk Lắk will host a long-term cuisine festival called “Hộ Chiếu Ẩm Thực” (Passport to Culinary) until December.

The province will collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to launch a festival to celebrate Việt Nam Family Day from June 23-38.

The festival will include an exhibition displaying documents and images about the building and development of the Vietnamese family, as well as cultural and artistic exchange programmes.

The province will also work with the ministry in hosting the ASEAN Music Festival in August.

Other tourism products have been created, including cycling, trekking and camping tours in community-based tourism areas.

In addition, museums, tourism areas and hotels in Đắk Lắk will offer a discount of up to 60 per cent for entrance tickets, accommodation and food and beverage services during the summer. — VNS