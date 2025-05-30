Thăng Long puppet troupes offer special shows in Japan

HÀ NỘI — The Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre has sent two troupes to perform in Japanese cities as part of the activities in the upcoming Việt Nam Festival in Japan.

This is not only an art tour, but also a special journey to exchange culture and promote the quintessence of traditional puppetry art of the nation to international friends, according to the theatre.

The highlight of show tour is a special art programme honouring the Việt Nam-Japan friendship, which has been elaborately staged by leading artists such as the Meritorious Artist Trần Thanh Hiền as art director, scriptwriter Thanh Phương, director Meritorious Artist Thanh Tùng and choreographer Meritorious Artist Khánh Toàn.

The programme is a 'smooth blend' of music and dance with traditional puppetry devided into two parts.

The first features water puppetry with unique performances that create the brand of Thăng Long puppetry while the second will come with comprehensive shows of traditional music and dance.

Meritorious Artist Trần Thanh Hiền, director of the theatre, said the show aims to boost connections and friendship between Việt Nam and Japan.

It also helps promote development of national art introducing to foreign friends the folk culture of Việt Nam and the image of Hà Nội City. It is hoped that the tour will especially attract more Japanese tourists to visit Việt Nam and to Hà Nội in particular, said the theatre official.

According to the plan, one of the troupe will be performing in Hokkaido within the framework of the 'Japan - Việt Nam Economic Cooperation and Cultural Exchange Forum'.

The two troupes then will come together in Tokyo to participate in the 17th Việt Nam Festival in Japan which will take place between May 31-June 1 at Yoyogi Park. Vietnamese puppet shows will continue in Japan until June 3.

The presence of Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre in the festival this year is an artistic highlight imbued with Vietnamese identity in connecting the two cultures.

Việt Nam Festival in Japan

Launched in 2008, the Việt Nam Festival in Tokyo has become a major cultural exchange event, serving as a bridge in the fields of culture, economy, tourism and human resources between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo this month to announce the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu, who is co-chair of the organising board, noted that over the past 17 years, the festival has become a hallmark of cultural exchange, eagerly anticipated each year by Japanese friends and the Vietnamese community living in Japan.

He highlighted that the festival is not only an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to reconnect with their roots, but also: "Serves as an important bridge bringing Vietnamese culture closer to the Japanese public".

The diplomat particularly underscored the role of people-to-people exchanges as a vital pillar of the two nations’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

In addition to the water puppetry, this year’s programme will feature performances by young Vietnamese artists, an áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) showcase and an exhibition of authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

Japanese lawmaker Aoyagi Yoichiro, who is also a co-chair of the organising board, described the festival as the largest Vietnamese cultural event in Japan.

He underlined its growing role as a comprehensive platform to further deepen bilateral relations across multiple sectors, including economy, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange.

The organisers expect approximately 130 booths and an estimated 180,000 visitors during the two-day festival. VNS