Sensational singer shines in visual-appealing debut liveshow

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese idol Soobin has held his first much-anticipated concert in his 14-year artistic career, attracting a large number of fans from across the country.

Soobin Live Concert: All-Rounder, held two nights at the Mỹ Đình Athletics Stadium in Hà Nội on May 26-27, offered fans a musical feast where they could enjoy a vibrant atmosphere rich with the artist's unique identity.

Through a set of nearly 30 songs spanning his career, Soobin took on the role of a storyteller, guiding the audience through various musical stops that represented different facets of his artistic identity.

The concert brought together the top elements of an international event - a full LED system, live band sound combined with orchestral elements and a secondary stage extending through the sea of fans, creating an experience that was immersive for the senses. However, the most remarkable aspect was the infusion between Vietnamese culture and the modern musical landscape.

The most memorable and touching highlight was the singer’s performance of folk songs alongside his father, artist Huỳnh Tú, accompanied by traditional musical instrument đàn bầu (monochord). The audience not only listened but also joined in singing the folk melodies with a sense of national pride.

Not only bringing traditional elements to the stage, Soobin also moved the audience by gifting a đàn bầu, a culturally significant present, to a young fan who performed folk song Trống Cơm (Cylindrical Drum) in a new style. This moment not only showcased the bond between the artist and his fans, but also reflected his desire to spread folk music to the younger generation.

Alongside traditional elements, Soobin Live Concert: All-Rounder was also a platform for Soobin to assert his versatility as he performed a variety of songs, seamlessly transitioning from pop to R&B, electronic dance music to ballads. His stage presence, strong vocals and refined performance techniques captivated the audience. Fresh arrangements of familiar songs like BlackJack, Superstar, and Hey heated up the atmosphere right from the start.

After a series of lively performances, the singer brought the audience back to a deeper emotional space with beloved ballads like Nếu Ngày Ấy (If That Day), Phía Sau Một Cô Gái (Behind a Girl), Xin Đừng Lặng Im (Please Don’t Keep Silent), Tháng Năm (May), and Giá Như (If Only).

These gentle, poignant melodies not only allowed the audience to see a more introspective side of the artist, but also provided a chance for him to connect with those who have followed his journey.

With songs that have previously established his fame, Soobin’s now-mature voice, enriched by experience, allowed the audience to perceive new nuances in the music, highlighting his growth and stability throughout his career.

Behind the resounding success of the concert was a strong team, including stage director Đinh Hà Uyên Thư, music director SlimV, visual director Trần Quốc Vương, lighting director Long Kenji, and artistic director Vĩ Khang. Together they created an elaborate, detailed, and sophisticated 'grand feast', featuring cinematic visuals and music that truly touched the hearts of the audience.

At the end of the second night, Soobin broke down in tears on stage, choking back his emotions as he thanked the audience: “These are two days I will never forget in my life. Thank you for making my dream come true.”

The image of him standing still for seconds, crying as he looked at the audience filling the stands, went viral on entertainment forums. Particularly, the concert finale, where Soobin sat crying, sparked much discussion among fans.

Many attendees praised this significant concert in his career, calling it "absolutely cinematic," "a domestic concert with international quality," "a peak experience, visually and sonically stunning," and "the most beautiful stage I've ever seen."

In a post on his personal page, artist Tự Long commented: "After watching Soobin’s concert, I feel a sense of regret for getting older. I feel envious because I couldn’t do what he does at his age and I crave the chance to achieve what Soobin has accomplished."

One of his fan, Nguyễn Lan Phương from Hà Nội, said: “The quality of the concert, from visuals to sound, lighting, and staging was flawless. With such high standards and a top-notch team, it’s clear that Soobin has invested everything he had into this concert.

“He is a versatile artist, perfectionist and a dedicated performer—truly one of the best in the Vietnamese musical scene.”

Soobin, whose real name is Nguyễn Huỳnh Sơn, is a 33-year-old singer, songwriter and rapper from Hà Nội.

From a young vocalist emerging from music competitions, Soobin has evolved into a prominent artist with numerous prestigious awards and remarkable achievements. He impresses audiences not only with high-quality music but also in his roles as a songwriter, performer and mentor to the next generation of artists.

His successes in 2024, especially with the reality programme Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me By Fire), provided him the opportunity to showcase his strength and capabilities as a versatile artist.

Soobin Live Concert: All-Rounder is not only a bright milestone in his personal career but also a significant boost for the Vietnamese music market. Soobin has demonstrated that a young artist can indeed create concerts with artistic, cultural and emotional value on an international scale, given enough passion, talent and a desire to reach further. VNS