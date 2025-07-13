Traditional art of tuồng retold in modern way

Lương Hương

Students in Hà Nội are bringing the traditional art of tuồng (classical drama) closer to young audiences through engaging experiences, interactive events and fresh media formats.

Tuồng Tân Tích (Modern Tuồng) Group has collaborated with Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre to organise an artistic programme entitled Lời Tuồng - Tiếng Trẻ (Tuồng Verses - Youth Voices).

The programme features a series of activities including a talk show, artistic performances and workshops, aimed at revitalising interest in the unique traditional art of tuồng through a modern perspective.

"Although formed hundreds of years ago, tuồng still carries many values that today's youth can fully embrace and resonate with,” Trần Ngọc Đức, a representative of Tuồng Tân Tích, told Việt Nam News.

It is a treasure of distinctive performing arts where traditional music, intricate makeup techniques, exquisite costumes and highly symbolic body language converge, Đức said. In the context of contemporary aesthetics, these elements become a source of creative inspiration for modern fields such as graphic design, fashion, cinema and stage performance.

"Not only is tuồng a cultural symbol, but it also reflects profound humanistic values – ranging from loyalty and familial love to the quest for justice. These are the very ideals that young people continue to seek in today's life. Especially in the context of globalisation, engaging with tuồng helps young people clearly and proudly establish their national identity," explained Đức.

"When recounted in a relatable, creative and contemporary language, tuồng transforms from being seen as an aged art form into a unique bridge connecting the past and the present," he added.

The project was born out of a strong belief: when young people have the opportunity to truly engage with, feel, embody and convey tuồng in their own way, it will not only endure but can also experience a powerful revival in contemporary life, Đức noted.

The initiative opened with a classic excerpt from Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hóa Cáo (Fox-Fairy Turns into Fox), performed by artists from Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre. The performance was highly appreciated as a visually stunning introduction, rich in traditional colours.

Following the performance is an emotional interaction between the artists and students. Meritorious artists Lộc Huyền and Trần Long shared captivating behind-the-scenes stories, igniting a passion for tuồng art among young people.

A talk show on media in the digital age and how to bring traditional art closer to young audiences has attracted significant interest from attendees.

Two young speakers, Bùi Yến Linh from Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre and Vũ Khánh Linh, head of the art scheme INFLAME 2025, shared innovative communication strategies that leverage technology and digital platforms to refresh traditional stages.

The highlight of the programme was the experiential workshop titled Chạm Tuồng (Touching Tuồng). Here, students not only received guidance on classical drama makeup but also practised basic performance movements under the instruction of professional artists.

This was the first time many students had the opportunity to transform into tuồng characters.

"As a student in this field, I always hope to incorporate our national culture and arts into creative projects," Ngô Thế Quân, a student majoring in Multimedia Communication, said.

After directly watching tuồng and listening to the passionate insights from the artists, Quân realised that the classical drama is not as alien or outdated as many people believe.

“With appropriate approach, traditional art can definitely resonate with the emotions of young people. I hope to contribute in some small way to connect tuồng with the new generation through future creative projects," Quân said.

Tuồng Tân Tích has also introduced the classical art form on various online platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. On accessing these channels, users can find interesting facts about tuồng, such as its characters, music tunes and costumes.

According to Nguyễn Kiều Oanh from Việt Nam Tuồng Theatre, students from various universities in Hà Nội have collaborated with the theatre to organise various events to pull in younger audiences.

Some of them are Tuồng Kể (Tuồng Tells Tales) by students of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Tuồng DATE by students of the Diplomatic Academy, Tuồng Sắc (Colours of Tuồng) by students of the Bắc Ninh Specialised High School, and Tuồng Tân Tích (Modern Tuồng) by students of FPT University.

"Projects created by students demonstrate that the younger generation can indeed serve as a bridge between cultural heritage and modern life," Oanh said. "The key is to provide them with opportunities, trust and the space to express their creativity in their own ways."

Đức revealed that Tuồng Tân Tích would continue a series of inspiring activities, one of which is a podcast miniseries featuring meetings with passionate individuals with creativity and the language of the younger generation.

The team also plans to create tours for students to easily access tuồng performances. Participants will directly experience vibrant sounds intertwined with meticulously prepared performances by talented artists.

Tuồng (also known as hát bội or hát bộ) is a unique classical theatrical art form of Việt Nam. Its language is a refined blend of scholarly literature that seamlessly combines Chinese and Vietnamese characters.

Dubbed the "stage of heroes," tuồng resonates with grand themes, showcasing characters who are devoted to their country and sacrifice for noble causes, conveying lessons about human conduct in the balance of personal and collective responsibilities, and between family and homeland.

Tuồng was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014. VNS



