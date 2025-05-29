Exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh opens in Fukuoka, Japan

TOKYO – An exhibition showcasing over 200 photographs and documents featuring President Hồ Chí Minh opened on May 28 in Fukuoka city, Japan as part of activities to mark the late leader’s 135th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2025).

Attendees at the opening ceremony included Vietnamese Consul General Vũ Chi Mai, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site within the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội Lê Thị Phương, and Japanese officials, including mayors of several cities in Fukuoka prefecture and representatives of friendship associations and diplomatic missions.

In her opening remarks, Phương emphasised that the exhibition offers Japanese visitors a glimpse into the life, revolutionary career, and ideology of President Hồ Chí Minh — a revered yet humble leader. She expressed hope that more international friends would visit the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in Việt Nam to better understand his legacy and the Vietnamese people.

Mai noted that the exhibition serves as a cultural bridge, deepening the strong friendship between Việt Nam and Japan. She hoped it will help younger generations in Japan gain a more vivid understanding of President Hồ Chí Minh and Vietnamese history and culture.

Hoshino Hiroshi, Chairman of the Kyushu–Việt Nam Friendship Association, described the exhibition as a valuable opportunity to reflect on President Hồ Chí Minh's ideals of independence, freedom, and happiness - values that still resonate globally. He also noted the growing presence of the Vietnamese community in Kyushu and expressed hope that the exhibition would further promote bilateral exchanges.

With five themes, the exhibition highlights Hồ Chí Minh as a symbol of patriotism, peace, cultural exchange, and national development. It also showcases images of Japan’s cherry blossoms and Việt Nam’s lotus flowers, representing the two nations’ shared cultural values.

Renowned painter Văn Dương Thành was also invited to exhibit her works dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh, offering a heartfelt artistic tribute.

Japanese guests such as Hirotaka Inoue, Vice Chairman of the Fukuoka – Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, and Fumiaki Honda, a long-time admirer of President Hồ Chí Minh, expressed their admiration and emotional connection to the exhibition.

Vietnamese student Tăng Thị Yên, currently studying in Fukuoka, said she was honoured to attend the event and pledged to study hard to contribute to the Việt Nam – Japan friendship.

The exhibition, part of an initiative to honour President Hồ Chí Minh abroad in 2025, will remain open to the public until May 29. — VNA/VNS