Home Life & Style

Delirious for Doraemon

May 28, 2025 - 14:44
Doraemon is a franchise dear to many Vietnamese hearts which is why so many HCM City locals have been flocking to Landmark 81 for the first-ever Doraemon Exhibition. This is the perfect opportunity for fans to take selfies with adorable statues of the iconic character.

