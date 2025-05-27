Nha Trang named top choice for slow travel in Việt Nam

KHÁNH HÒA The coastal city of Nha Trang in the central province of Khánh Hoà has emerged as the top choice for travellers in Việt Nam looking to take time to savour the sun, sand and sea.

Digital travel platform Agoda has recently revealed the top destinations in Asia to embrace the art of “slow travel” and Nha Trang is among them.

While some travellers thrive on jam-packed itineraries that squeeze in as much as possible in a short time, others find joy in longer stays to soak up the local charm.

Slow travel provides the ideal opportunity to fully immerse in a destination, allowing time to create meaningful connections with its culture, cuisine and people.

Across nine markets in Asia, Agoda data shows that slow travellers are booking the longest stays in Rayong (Thailand), topping the list regionally for visitors looking to hit the brakes and linger longer.

Kalegowa of Indonesia, Seoul from South Korea, Tokyo of Japan, Boracay Island in the Philippines, Taipei of Taiwan Island, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Chennai in India also featured prominently.

In Việt Nam, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng and HCM City also emerged as the top destinations for extended stays.

Meanwhile, travellers from Việt Nam looking to venture abroad spend the most time in Chiang Mai for a slower-paced travel experience.

From tranquil beaches to bustling city streets, these destinations prove that sometimes, the best way to travel is to take it slow.

“Slow travel is like hitting the refresh button on how we explore the world, inviting travellers to step away from the rush and truly immerse themselves in the essence of each destination," Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda, said.

"Nha Trang, with its golden beaches and relaxed coastal atmosphere, is the perfect place for travellers to unwind and explore at their own pace,” he added.

With its stunning coastline and relaxed atmosphere, Nha Trang is a haven for beach lovers who want to take their time soaking up the sun and sea.

Beyond its beaches, Nha Trang offers a wealth of experiences, from exploring the ancient Po Nagar Cham Towers to indulging in rejuvenating mud baths. Nha Trang’s laid-back vibe makes it an ideal spot for slow travel. VNS