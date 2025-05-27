Vietnamese singer joins global music project

HÀ NỘI — Singer Đồng Lan has participated in the single 'Could You Lend Me a Smile', a global anthem of connection and hope that features over 60 artists from around the world, including several Grammy winners.

'Could You Lend Me a Smile' is the first in a series of six tracks from multilingual singer-songwriter Miist's music project 6 Important Songs.

The project was inspired by the real-life story of a young Japanese office worker who passed away in solitude, unnoticed for months. The haunting news left Miist questioning, “Has anyone ever smiled at him?” This reflection prompted her to write an emotional song that serves as a gentle yet profound call for people to learn how to see and care for one another again.

Miist is the first artist of Chinese descent to have a song reach the Top 25 on the Billboard AC chart in the US. She began her professional music career at the age of 34. Her musical talent was discovered in 2023 by legendary producer Narada Michael Walden.

Having survived the trauma of abandonment as a child and overcoming stage-four cancer at 28, Miist has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration. She is also the founder of the Smile Project, a global network of artists dedicated to healing through music.

The Vietnamese version of the song is translated and performed by Đồng Lan. The singer revealed that when programme producer David Brunt introduced her to Miist’s project, she immediately felt a connection, despite never having met the talented artist.

This reminded her of a similar haunting story about a person in France who passed away in their home, only to be discovered weeks later. She wondered, during the COVID-19 pandemic, if she too were to pass away alone at home, who would be the first to notice and how long it would take for someone to find out. It raises the question: are we sometimes lonely and lost even within our own homes?

"I've tried smiling at strangers on the train, at the station, or on the street. Sometimes, they seem shy or wary, even forgetting how to respond to a smile. But there are moments when, if I smile once more with all my heart, they return the smile,” Lan told anninhthudo.com.

“Upon returning to Việt Nam, I was delighted to see smiles everywhere – from the motorbike taxi driver to the street vendor. It made me love Việt Nam even more and intensified my desire to come back," Lan told anninhthudo.com.

Aside from the Vietnamese singer, 'Could You Lend Me a Smile' also features renowned artists such as Grammy-winning cellist Eru Matsumoto and producer Kitt Wakeley, along with numerous singers and music specialists from around the globe.

The single is performed in various languages, including Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese, Tagalog (Philippines), Hindi, French, Italian, Polish, German, Vietnamese, American Sign Language, Hawaiian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Lan is preparing to release a new song next June as part of the Redmoon – Love for Women project, aimed at spreading messages of love and helping women learn to love themselves and live happier lives each day.

The song, titled Nakye Dnkye (If You Don’t Love Me, Let Someone Else Love Me), is written, co-produced and performed by her. This release will feature a promising young rapper and will be announced soon.

Lan, born in 1986, won first prize in a French singing competition in the northern region and was invited to perform in France in 2008. She gained attention by competing in The Voice Vietnam in 2012 and has become more widely known to the public for her unique ability to sing French songs.

After her debut album in 2012 and the Maison de Đồng Lan project, Lan drew significant attention in 2019 with her album Này Em Có Nhớ, or Chérie, Tu Te Rappelles in French. This album features nine songs by the renowned composer Trịnh Công Sơn, performed in both Vietnamese and French, with the French lyrics translated by her and poet François Brunetta. — VNS