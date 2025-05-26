Tây Ninh creates breakthroughs in tourism development

TÂY NINH – Tây Ninh, a border province in Việt Nam’s southeastern region, is making great strides in tourism development by focusing on promoting its local cultural values and community-based tourism, thus offering visitors unique and authentic experiences.

Culture – tourism linkage

Tây Ninh is emerging as a distinct cultural destination by fully utilising its intangible heritage alongside community-based tourism. Visitors to Tây Ninh can explore famous landmarks and experience the unique cultural activities and customs of local communities.

Nguyễn Thị Huy Hoàng, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said preserving and promoting intangible cultural values in connection with developing community-based tourism is an important strategy to boost the local tourism industry's sustainable development.

At the Bà Đen Mountain tourist site, visitors can enjoy the southern amateur music đờn ca tài tử during holidays, immerse themselves in the vibrant Chhaydam dances, and experience local distinctive folk culture.

These cultural values are brought to life through tours that incorporate live performances, creating memorable highlights that captivate tourists and helping introduce Tây Ninh’s image to international travellers.

Tây Ninh has also launched a promotion campaign to highlight its historical sites, with a special focus on the Chhaydam drum dance – a national intangible cultural heritage, through media channels with significant international reach such as Heritage magazine and TVC Safe Fly with Vietnam Airlines.

The combination of preserving historical and cultural values with showcasing natural beauty has enabled the province to attract an increasing number of travellers, contributing to sustainable tourism development. During the April 30 – May 1 holiday, the locality served about 138,100 visitors and earned a total revenue of VNĐ106.3 billion VNĐ (over US$4 million), up 25.5 per cent and 43.3 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

Hoàng attributed the positive results to efforts to improve the quality of tourism services, adding that the code of conduct for civilised tourism has been widely promoted, helping to create a friendly and professional tourism environment.

Efforts made to improve quality and diversify tourism products

Tây Ninh is actively developing community-based tourism models that concurrently preserve cultural and historical values and showcase local natural beauty, with active participation from local communities.

Local tourism authorities have proactively guided and encouraged travel agencies to design new tour programmes that capitalise on local strengths and tourism potential. Two farm trips have already been organised to survey 15 destinations across six districts to develop new tour routes and tap into tourism resources.

In addition to traditional tours, Tây Ninh is working to develop rural tourism products. The province has established sites such as Minh Trung Soursop Cooperative, Bà Đen Honeydew Melon Farm, Tâm Lan Tea Facility, and Hoàn Ngọc 7 Nga tea production estabishment as tourist destinations. They have enhanced visitor experiences while creating jobs, improving local livelihoods, and advertising local specialities.

Highlighting the importance of digital technology to tourism promotion, Nguyên Nam Giang, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that QR codes have been deployed at 73 tourist sites, and the AR and 360-degree VR technology also applied to create virtual reality tours.

The introduction of the "Green Tây Ninh" brand identity has played a crucial role in positioning the province as an attractive, friendly, and easily identifiable tourist destination, he added.

In April 2025, Tây Ninh’s revenue from accommodation, food and beverage, travel, and other related services was estimated at over 2.31 trillion VNĐ, up 0.87 per cent compared to the previous month, statistics show. — VNA/VNS